Washington Post 218’s Freshman team stayed perfect in Ninth District action Friday, completing a sweep of Elsberry Post 226, 14-1.
Washington (5-3, 3-0) grabbed the opener, 7-1.
In the second game, Washington and Elsberry switched roles and Post 226 took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Washington scored the rest of the runs, starting with three runs in the bottom of the first.
Post 218 added one run in the second, eight in the third and two more in the fourth.
The game ended after Elsberry failed to cut the deficit under 10 runs in the top of the fifth.
Washington outhit Elsberry in the game, 13-5. Each team made one error.
Andrew Elbert started for Post 218 and earned the win, pitching four innings while allowing one run on four hits and two walks. He struck out nine.
Braxtyn Frankenberg pitched the final inning, giving up a hit and two walks while striking out three.
Ben Nieder led the offense with three hits, including a double.
Henry Vedder doubled twice. Henry Zeitzmann had two singles. Frankenberg, Charles Gildehaus, Joshua Koirtyohann and Vondera doubled once. Ben Loesing and Wade Meyer singled.
Washington drew seven walks. Meyer led the way with two while Loesing, William Weber, Frankenberg, Vedder and Gildehaus walked once. Cohen Jasper was hit by a pitch. Loesing stole two bases. Frankenberg, Meyer, Brady O’Hanlon and Vedder each had one stolen base.
Vedder scored three runs. Loesing, Frankenberg and Meyer each scored twice. Weber, Koirtyohann, Nieder, O’Hanlon and Vondera all scored once.
Nieder drove in four runs. Frankenberg and Vedder each had two RBIs. Koirtyohann, Zeitzmann and Vondera drove in one run apiece.
For Elsberry, Tallan Herrell was the losing pitcher, going 2.2 innings while allowing eight runs (six earned) on five hits, five walks and two hit batters. He struck out five.
Will Tucker gave up four runs on five hits.
Easton Twellman pitched 1.1 innings, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks. He struck out three.
Brennen Howard had three of the five Elsberry hits. Brady Sheppard and Herrell each had one hit.
Brenden Scherder walked twice. Kyle Boschert and Herrell walked once.
Noah Howard stole two bases.
Sheppard scored the run and Herrell posted the RBI.