Citing course conditions, Washington High School has canceled its planned cross country invitational meet at Big Driver Sept. 30.
A portion of the course, also known as the Eckelkamp Lot, is used for parking during Washington Town & Country Fair season. This year’s fair was heavily impacted by rainfall.
“The course took heavy damage during the Washington Town & Country Fair as well as a gravel road added due to the wet conditions,” Washington Activities Director Bill Deckelman wrote in an email Friday to the schools scheduled to attend. “Our staff, which takes great pride in hosting quality events, just feels it is not fair to the athletes to bring them to a venue that is not up to par and also would not provide a safe surface to compete upon.”
The cancellation of the Washington Invitational comes more than a month in advance of when the meet was scheduled to occur.
Big Driver is a popular cross country destination due to the challenges in presents, most notably “Heartbreak Hill,” a long and steady incline usually placed within the final mile of races held there.
It has hosted numerous conference and district championship events among its many cross country meets in years past.
Schools that had been scheduled to compete in the meet included Washington, St. Francis Borgia, Union, St. Clair, Pacific, Sullivan, Troy, Ft. Zumwalt South, Holt, Timberland, Brentwood, Parkway South, Parkway Central, St. Joseph’s Academy and Ursuline Academy.
