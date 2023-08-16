Citing course conditions, Washington High School has canceled its planned cross country invitational meet at Big Driver Sept. 30.

A portion of the course, also known as the Eckelkamp Lot, is used for parking during Washington Town & Country Fair season. This year’s fair was heavily impacted by rainfall.

