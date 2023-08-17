The Washington Bulls 12U team won the Battle of Omaha in June.
The Washington Bulls won the 12s Gold Division during the event’s first session, defeating Valparaiso, Indiana’s Thunder Baseball for the title, 3-2.
“The dedication the boys have is unmatched and it led them to a championship,” said Coach Mike Freese.
The team was coached by Freese, Jared Carroll and Skip Stephens.
Players were Kyle Koch, Bryson Purnell, Sam Freese, Joey Jacquin, Wyatt Meyer, Wyatt Stephens, Mac Chartrand, Jackson Carroll, Henry Nothum, Oliver Robinson, Joe Lucido and Rory Helfrich.
Playing June 15, the Bulls split. Washington shut out the Lebanon Tiger Cubs, 8-0, but fell to the Chubbuck Crush, 8-6.
Playing June 16, Washington won both of its games, beating the Great Bend Bombers, 11-3, and FW Fins, 12-8. In the win over the Fins, it was 3-2 in favor of FW headed into the fifth inning.
The Bulls scored four runs in the top of the fifth while the Fins scored one. The Fins tied it with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
In the seventh, the Bulls scored five times to the Fins’ one run to win.
In the championship, Washington scored three runs in the top of the fourth while Thunder Baseball scored its two runs in the bottom of that inning.
Lucido led the offense with two hits, including a double. Purnell also doubled.
Chartrand, Jackson Carroll and Wyatt Stephens singled.
Nothum, Carroll and Jacquin pitched.
While in Omaha, the team also attended the College World Series and was featured on the Jumbotron during the LSU-Tennessee game.
