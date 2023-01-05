School records came crashing down in the final swim of 2022 for the Washington Lady Jays and St. Francis Borgia Lady Knights.
Washington finished fourth in the Ft. Zumwalt West Invitational, held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex Thursday, Dec. 29, recording 303 team points. Borgia’s Lady Knights ranked ninth with 185 points.
Washington’s Ava Kauffeld and Borgia’s Brennan Pfeiffer each broke the existing school records in the 200 individual medley at the meet, according to Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland and Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones.
Moreland reported Washington’s team of Kauffeld, Zoey Ziegler, Maddy Henderson and Elle Williams also set new school records in both the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay.
“WHS had a fantastic meet,” Moreland said. “All the girls improved times. Zoey Ziegler made her 100 free consideration time and Ava Kauffeld broke her 100 breaststroke school record, improving that state consideration time. The 200 medley relay and the 200 free relays also broke school records and improved state consideration times. The biggest time drop of the meet came from Mia Mahon in the 500 free where she dropped almost 18 seconds.”
Timberland won the meet with 505 points. Wentzville Liberty was the runner-up with 326 points and Francis Howell ranked third at 318.
Jackson rounded out the top five in the 15-team meet with 275 points.
“We only had nine girls there, but eight of them posted at least one career best time,” Jones said. “Everyone got a season’s best time. That’s huge.”
Kauffeld swam to second place in all four of her races. She swam the 200 individual medley in 2:19.35 and the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.63.
Ziegler, Kauffeld, Henderson and Williams finished the 200 medley relay in 1:58.62 and the 200 freestyle relay in 1:49.18.
Borgia’s Pfeiffer, a freshman, picked up a pair of third-place finishes in the 200 individual medley (2:21.64) and the 500 freestyle (5:48.31).
“Brennan Pfeiffer really stepped up to the fierce competition,” Jones said. “For a freshman to get two third-place medals at a meet with some big Class 2 powerhouses is amazing. And she’s just getting started.”
Washington’s Ziegler placed third in the 100 freestyle (1:00.04) and fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:09.55).
Borgia finished fourth in the 400 freestyle relay (4:11.78), swam by Sophia Sullentrup, Sophia Fletcher, Lucy Schaefer and Pfeiffer.
Sullentrup also ranked fifth in the 50 freestyle (27.34) and sixth in the 100 freestyle (1:01.31).
“With Ava Mohart gone, Sophia Sullentrup stepped up to finish top eight in the 50 and the 100 free,” Jones said. “She is now just five-hundredths of a second from a state cut in the 50, and less than a second in the 100.”
The Lady Jays 400 freestyle relay of Mia Mahon, Kinsey Kamper, Darcy Koch and Dayton Griesheimer finished sixth in 4:38.2.
Griesheimer placed eighth in the 500 freestyle (6:21.17).
Washington’s Williams took ninth place in the 50 freestyle (28.19).
Borgia gained a ninth place finish from the 200 freestyle relay team of Schaefer, Sullentrup, Jamie Poepsel and Peyton Lackey (1:59.77).
Poepsel additionally finished ninth in the 500 freestyle (6:26.26).
“I was super excited for Jamie Poepsel who got career PR’s in the 200 and 500 free, posting times she hasn’t hit since sophomore conference meet,” Jones said. “ She is working extra hard this year and it is showing.”
Mahon picked up a 10th-place finish for Washington in the 200 freestyle (2:27.5).
The Lady Jays return to the pool Wednesday in Manchester for a tri-meet at Parkway South. North Point will also compete in the 4:30 p.m. meet.
Borgia will be swimming at home against Notre Dame at the Four Rivers YMCA Friday at 4:15 p.m.