It was a banner day for both of the girls swim teams that call that city of Washington home.
Washington and St. Francis Borgia earned state medals in two events apiece Friday and Saturday at the MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships in St. Peters.
Washington placed 15th in the team standings out of 38 teams with 48 points.
Borgia tallied 32 points and ranked 22nd in the class.
With 257 points, Westminster Christian Academy won the Class 1 team championship. Others receiving state trophies were runner-up Parkway West (225), third-place Cape Girardeau Central (224) and fourth-place Villa Duchesne (166).
Individually, Washington junior Ava Kauffeld placed third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.14, earning the first individual medal for Washington’s girls program.
“She’s knows what to do,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “It’s just a matter of executing it. She’s a smart swimmer. She knows what feels right and what she needs to be doing.”
Borgia senior Ava Mohart finished fourth in both the 50 freestyle (24.18) and the 100 freestyle (53.25), earning the highest individual state score in the history of the Borgia program.
“That is the highest individual point finisher, boys or girls,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “That is the result of very systematic planning and hard work. She wanted this, she got it and she is cool under pressure.”
Mohart broke her own school records in the preliminary rounds of both races with a 23.91 in the 50 freestyle and a 52.23 in the 100 freestyle.
Washington had yet another program first as it recorded its first relay medal win, placing seventh in the 200 medley relay in 1:56.79.
Senior Ellie Williams and juniors Zoey Ziegler, Maddy Henderson and Kauffeld swam the event for the Lady Jays.
“(This was) huge,” Moreland said. “We’ve been to state before in the prelims. This group broke into the second day last year with the consolation race. I think this is the first time we’ve had a relay medal at state. It’s hard work. They put in the time and clear thinking always prevails.”
Kauffeld also made the second day in the 200 individual medley, ranking 12th in 2:15.58.
Ziegler set a new school record in the 100 backstroke with a 1:03.18 in Friday’s preliminary rounds. She finished 14th Saturday with a time of 1:03.82 in the consolation final.
Borgia’s 400 freestyle relay squad of freshman Brennan Pfeiffer, sophomore Sophia Sullentrup and seniors Sophia Fletcher and Mohart gave Borgia its first Day 2 relay performance, placing 16th in 3:53.75, another improvement on the school record book.
In Friday’s preliminaries, the following area entries swam that race for the final time this season:
• 100 butterfly — Pfeiffer finished 17th for the Lady Knights in 1:02.62.
• 200 freestyle relay — Borgia’s Sullentrup, Fletcher, Pfeiffer and Mohart swam to 18th place in 1:46.98. Washington’s Dayton Griesheimer, Mia Mahon, Henderson and Williams ranked 31st in the same race in 1:52.28.
• 400 freestyle relay — Washington’s Ziegler, Henderson, Williams and Kauffeld placed 20th in 3:58.74.
• 200 freestyle — Pfeiffer placed 25th for Borgia in 2:06.45.
• 100 freestyle — Ziegler ranked 27th for Washington in 58.4.