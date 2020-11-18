Every race had an area swimmer Saturday.
Between Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional, the two schools had one swimmer in all 11 swimming events at the Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships, held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Neither school had a competitor in the diving portion.
In total, Washington recorded 30 points to tie for 19th place. Borgia was 23rd with 19 points.
Glendale won the team title with 297 points, a 31-point differential over runner-up MICDS.
Events were decided by a timed final all in one day between three or four heats per race this year, rather than having preliminary heats on the first day and championship and consolation heats on the second day.
Washington senior Mason Kauffeld accounted for all of Washington’s points, twice reaching the medal stand with a third-place finish in the 100 breaststroke (58.16) and a fifth-place finish in the 200 individual medley (1:58.35).
Kauffeld was the only Washington swimmer to qualify.
Borgia had entries in all three relay races. Individually, Borgia sophomores Aidan Garlock, Gabe Rio and Zach Posinski each qualified for two races.
Rio had the top Borgia finish, taking 13th in the 100 freestyle (49.37). He was also 16th in the 50 freestyle (22.58).
The Knights 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay teams consisted of Garlock, Posinski, Rio and senior Ryan Kluesner. Both placed 14th. They turned in a time of 1:34.18 in the 200 freestyle relay and 3:26.56 in the 400 freestyle relay.
Posinski finished 15th in the 200 freestyle (1:52.89) and 22nd in the 500 freestyle (5:14.36).
Garlock was 18th in both the 100 butterfly (55.65) and the 100 backstroke (58.49).
Kluesner teamed with senior Carter Lange, sophomore Will Jett and freshman Hunter Smith in the 200 medley relay, placing 23rd in 2:01.79.