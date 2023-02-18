Swimmers from the Washington and St. Francis Borgia girls swim team came back from St. Peters with a few extra pounds Saturday.
The extra weight came in the form of state medals from four separate events at the Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships, held at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Washington junior Ava Kauffeld and Borgia senior Ava Mohart left with two medals apiece.
Washington senior Ellie Williams and juniors Zoey Ziegler and Maddy Henderson each received one medal as well.
Kauffeld swam to third place (1:08.14) in the 100 breasstroke and was part of the 200 medley relay seventh-place team (1:56.79) along with Williams, Ziegler and Henderson.
Mohart placed fourth in both the 50 freestyle (24.18) and the 100 freestyle (53.25).
In consolation races Saturday, Kauffeld placed 12th (2:15.58) in the 200 individual medley, Ziegler 14th (1:03.82) and Borgia's 400 freestyle relay team 16th (3:53.75).
Mohart was joined on the 400 freestyle relay by teammates Brennan Pfeiffer, Sophia Fletcher and Sophia Sullentrup.
With 48 team points, Washington ranked 15th in the team standings. Borgia scored 32 points and placed 22nd.
For more details from the state swimming finals, pick up a copy of Wednesday's edition of The Missourian.