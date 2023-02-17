The two Washington schools will be well represented in the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Swimming Championships Friday and Saturday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Washington will send seven entries to the state meet this year and St. Francis Borgia will send six.
Friday’s preliminary rounds begin at 4:30 p.m. The top eight entries in each race Friday swim in the championship final Saturday and the entries finishing ninth through 16th swim in the consolation final.
Saturday’s finals begin at 3 p.m.
Both Washington and Borgia are competing in the 200 freestyle relay and the 400 freestyle relay. Washington’s 200 medley relay has also qualified.
The 100 freestyle will have two local entries as both Borgia senior Ava Mohart and Washington junior Zoey Ziegler have made the cut.
Mohart will also be swimming in the 50 freestyle.
Ziegler has an additional individual race in the 100 backstroke.
Washington junior Ava Kauffeld has qualified in the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke.
Borgia freshman Brennan Pfeiffer is in both the 200 freestyle race and the 100 butterfly.
Seven qualifying entries is a new top mark for the Lady Jays’ program.
“It has been a great year with improvements all along the way,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “Last year we just missed taking our free relays and qualified only in the 200 medley relay. It is very gratifying to be competing in all three this year.”
Ziegler and Kauffeld will be joined on the relay teams by senior Ellie Williams, juniors Maddy Henderson and Mia Mahon and freshman Dayton Griesheimer. Washington is seeded 16th in the 200 medley relay and 20th in the 200 freestyle relay and 400 freestyle relay.
Kauffeld and Ziegler are competing in the same races they qualified for last season. Kauffeld made the consolation final in both the 200 individual medley and the 100 breaststroke a year ago, ranking 15th and 10th, respectively.
“These are the same individual events the girls competed in last year, but they are stronger and faster,” Moreland said. “I can’t wait to see them on the big stage again.”
Kauffeld is the No. 4 seed in the 100 breaststroke and the 11th seed in the 200 individual medley.
Ziegler is seeded 18th in the 100 backstroke and 25th in the 100 freestyle.
Mohart captured two state medals last season in the same two individual races she will swim in this year. She finished sixth in the 50 freestyle and eighth in the 100 freestyle finals in 2022.
This season, Mohart enters the meet seeded sixth in the 100 freestyle and eighth in the 50 freestyle.
“Ava has competed in state every year the past four years, so she comes with the most experience,” Borgia Head Coach Diane Jones said. “We’d love to see her in some hardware. She’s not just an amazing swimmer, she is an amazing person who has been a strong leader on the team all four years. We want to send her off right.”
Pfeiffer will be swimming on MSHSAA’s biggest stage for the first time. She is seeded 13th in the 200 freestyle and 18th in the 100 butterfly.
“Brennan is a freshman, but she does have club experience of swimming at a highly competitive level,” Jones said. “She competed at (the) COMO invite, which included both classes, so she’s seen a big stage. We’re hoping she advances to day two in at least one of her events.”
Joining Mohart and Pfeiffer in Borgia’s two freestyle relays will be senior Sophia Fletcher and sophomore Sophia Sullentrup.
“Both competed at state last year,” Jones said. “We’d love to have at least one of the relays advance to Day 2 — something we’ve not done before. It’s two seniors and two underclassman — they do well as a team.”
To advance to the second day in either relay, the Lady Knights will need to outperform their initial seedings in Friday’s preliminary rounds. Borgia is seeded 21st in the 200 freestyle relay and 25th in the 400 freestyle relay.
Friday’s race schedule for the two teams is as follows:
• Event 1, 200 medley relay — Washington is in Lane 7 of the fourth heat.
• Event 2, 200 freestyle — Pfeiffer is in Lane 2 of the fourth heat.
• Event 3, 200 individual medley — Kauffeld is in Lane 6 of the third heat.
• Event 4, 50 freestyle — Mohart is in Lane 3 of the third heat.
• Event 6, 100 butterfly — Pfeiffer is in Lane 7 of the second heat.
• Event 7, 100 freestyle — Ziegler is in Lane 4 of the first head and Mohart is in Lane 5 of the second heat.
• Event 9, 200 freestyle relay — Borgia is in Lane 1 of the first heat. Washington is in Lane 1 of the second heat.
• Event 10, 100 backstroke — Ziegler is in Lane 7 of the second heat.
• Event 11, 100 breaststroke — Kauffeld is in Lane 5 of the fourth heat.
• Event 12, 400 freestyle relay — Borgia is in Lane 4 of the first heat. Washington is in Lane 1 of the third heat.