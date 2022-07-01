Five.
That was the recurring number for two area baseball teams.
In the Class 5 District 5 awards, Washington and St. Francis Borgia Regional placed a combined five players onto the all-district team.
District runner-up Washington had two players, Aden Pecka and Morgan Copeland, selected for the team.
St. Francis Borgia Regional, which was seeded second for the tournament, was represented by Sam Turilli, Dane Eckhoff and Caden Caroll.
Helias, the district champion, put Sam Wyrick, Jaden Kolb and Cole Peters onto the all-district team.
Top-seeded Camdenton was represented by Kam Durnin, Connor Miller, Kade Durnin and Mitch Orozco.
Rolla placed three players, Bret Yarger, Simon Yoakum and Jake Fuller, onto the team.
The remaining three teams, Jefferson City, Warrensburg and Capital City, each had two players picked.
Jefferson City Jays honored were Connor Earleywine and Jordan Martin.
Capital City placed Brock Miles and Justin Sullens on the team.
Warrensburg players making the team were Gage Claunch and Cole Kreisel.