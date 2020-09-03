Normally Blue Jays fly, but the gridiron version at Washington has a lot of success on the ground.
The Blue Jays (1-0) ran for more than 400 rushing yards Friday on the way to a 54-13 Week 1 win at Union (0-1).
Washington scored seven times on the ground and once on defense during the season-opening victory.
“The kids came out and played really well,” Washington Head Coach Derick Heflin said. “There’s some things we can clean up, some alignment things and different things, but overall I was impressed with our effort and our execution offensively.”
The Blue Jays brought back a more experienced roster this season than a younger Union squad.
“Hats off to Washington — they are a very good, experienced football team,” Union Head Coach Justin Grahl said. “When you play teams like Washington, you need to play mistake free and unfortunately we weren’t able to do that. Just flat out too many mistakes to overcome.”
Washington Stats
Washington’s senior running backs Dylan Pape and Cole Nahlik combined for a total of 300 rushing yards in the contest.
“We have them and you throw in Dason Gould and then next week we’re going to add Luke Kroeter,” Heflin said. “(There’s not a No. 2). It’s 1a, 1b, 1c and 1d. There’s not anybody that does whatever.”
Both Pape and Nahlik carried the ball nine times. Nahlik ran for a game high of 167 and two touchdowns. The bulk of his yards came on a 93-yard score in the first quarter.
Pape picked up 133 yards on his carries and reached the end zone four times.
“I didn’t think that we were going to get all of those opportunities to score,” Pape said. “I didn’t know if I was going to start and then I got the job and took care of it.”
Senior fullback Louis Paule did most of the work up the middle with 18 carries for 68 yards and one touchdown. Paule made two catches for 29 yards as well.
The Blue Jays went to the air just seven times. Cam Millheiser completed four of those passes for a total of 83 yards.
Senior tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp made one catch for 38 yards. Conner Maher caught one pass for 16 yards.
On the ground, Millheiser carried eight times for 57 yards. He ran in a pair of two-point conversions.
Gould made one carry for nine yards. Aden Pecka and Ian Junkin both made carries, but were brought down behind the line.
On defense, Hoerstkamp had the big play of the game to end what was already a dominant first half for the Blue Jays with even more momentum as he returned an interception on a bubble screen 45 yards for a touchdown with just five seconds left in the second quarter.
“I just read it and saw it coming,” Hoerstkamp said. “I was waiting for that opportunity. I was hoping that they were going to throw it and when they did my eyes got big and I was gone.”
Heflin said Hoerstkamp, a defensive end, had been executing in similar fashion against that play in practice all week.
“We worked on that all week and he kept doing that,” Heflin said. “I kept looking at the coaches and saying ‘We’ve got to play bubble right.’ I don’t think he’s going to be able to do that on Friday night. They just would look at me and roll their eyes, and then he did it so I guess I was wrong and they were right.”
The Blue Jays totaled three takeaways in the first half and a total of four in the game with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Conner Maher made the other interception. Davis Gruber and Paule each recovered a fumble.
The fumbles were forced by Jake Straatmann and Nahlik.
Trevor Buhr made two sacks and Mark Hensley one.
Clyde Hendrix led the team in tackles with seven, followed closely by Owen Bartlett with six.
Logan Kuhn, Straatmann and Nahlik turned in five tackles apiece.
Jack Lackman, Gruber, Paule and Pape each made four tackles.
Hoerstkamp, Korey Jarell, Buhr and Gavin Holtmeyer all ended with three tackles.
Sam Rost and Hensley both made two tackles.
Maher, Gould, Joey Avitia, Junkin, Evan Gaither, Quincy Donley, Nate Smith, Jason Sides, Cameron Meyer, Jak Livengood and Briar Hutson each turned in one tackle.
Devon Deckelman did the kicking, connecting on 2-5 extra-point attempts.
Union Stats
Union received scores from each of its young quarterbacks, sophomore Liam Hughes and freshman Ryan Rapert.
Hughes was 10-24 passing and threw for 126 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also carried the ball 11 times for 22 yards.
Rapert was 2-4 passing for 44 yards. He ran the ball six times for 16 yards and a score.
“Both quarterbacks played well tonight” Grahl said. “We couldn’t be more excited about what each one brings to our program. The future is bright with both of them in our program.”
Dalton Voss made 10 carries for 57 yards. Hayden Burke and Luke Koch each received carries out of the backfield, but ended with negative yardage.
Colton Morrow made three catches to lead the team with 45 yards.
Luke Koch made two grabs for 44 yards.
Nick Birke caught two passes for 15 yards and Ewald made two catches for 12 yards.
Donavan Rutledge picked up 20 yards on one catch. Jayden Overschmidt caught one pass for 18 yards and Voss made one catch for 16 yards.
While he didn’t officially record a catch, Burke had two near scores in the first quarter on some promising early drives. He made one diving catch on the one-yard line that was called back due to a blocking penalty and was later unable to come up with another diving play in the end zone.
“We need to execute better in all three phases of the game,” Grahl said. “The plays are there to be made, we just need to make them. I have all the confidence in the world that we are going to be a good football team. It is just going to take time for us to grow more comfortable and for the game to slow down for us.”
Diego Orozco added one extra point.
Defensive statistics were not complete as of print deadline.
Looking Ahead
The two Washington teams, the Blue Jays and St. Francis Borgia Regional, trade opponents as both return home in Week 2.
Washington kicks off a two-game homestand Friday, hosting Pacific (0-1) at Scanlan Stadium.
Pacific is coming off a 49-12 home loss against Borgia in Week 1. Borgia, like Washington, returns a lot of experience from a winning season in 2019.
The Indians have a new head coach in Paul Day, formerly of Owensville, Ft. Zumwalt West and Vianney.
Pacific got its scores in Week 1 by capitalizing on a Borgia turnover deep in its own territory to score on a 3-yard Matt Austin quarterback keeper.
With a continuous clock in most of the second half, Pacific added a late 20-yard touchdown pass from freshman Luke Meyer to senior Don’TA Harris.
Harris is a basketball standout back with the football program for the first time since 2017.
The Blue Jays-Indians game will be broadcast through KLPW’s sports stream.
Union goes to Borgia in Week 2.
The Knights (1-0) opened things up with an 88-yard kickoff return in Week 1 and never looked back, amassing a 35-6 halftime lead. Two unanswered scores in the third quarter put the game away for Borgia.
After seeing the Blue Jays rumble for most of their yards on the ground, the Wildcats will face a more balanced attack at Borgia.
The Knights ran for 195 yards at Pacific and threw for 192, 60 of those on a long Sam Heggemann touchdown pass to Sam Schmidt.
Senior Alonzo MacDonald is a returning starter at running back for the Knights. He ran for 89 yards and two scores in Week 1.
Box Score
Washington – 19+22+7+6=54
Union – 0+7+0+6=13
First Quarter
WAS – Cole Nahlik 93 run (kick failed), 9:37
WAS – Dylan Pape 2 run (kick failed), 5:58
WAS – Pape 13 run (Devon Deckelman kick), 4:53
Second Quarter
UNI – Ryan Ewald 6 pass from Liam Hughes (Diego Orozco kick), 11:13
WAS – Nahlik 3 run (Cam Millheiser run), 7:19
WAS – Louis Paule 1 run (kick failed), 1:00
WAS – Ryan Hoerstkamp 45 interception (Millheiser run), 0:05
Third Quarter
WAS – Pape 16 run (Deckelman kick), 5:01
Fourth Quarter
WAS – Pape 63 run (kick failed), 9:24
UNI – Ryan Rapert 1 run (kick failed), 6:11
Statistics
Rushing
Washington — Paule 18-68-1, Nahlik 9-167-2, Pape 9-133-4, Millheiser - 8-57, Gould 1-9, Pecka 1- -1, Junkin 2- -5.
Union — Voss 10-57, Hughes 11-22, Rapert 6-16-1, Burke 1- -2, Koch 4- -4.
Passing
Washington — Millheiser 4-7-83.
Union — Hughes 10-24-126-1-2, Rapert 2-4-44.
Receiving
Washington — Paule 2-29, Hoerstkamp 1-38, Maher 1-16.
Union — Morrow 3-45, Koch 2-44, Birke 2-15, Ewald 2-12-1, Rutledge 1-20, Overschmidt 1-18, Voss 1-16.
Total Tackles
Washington — Hendrix 7, Bartlett 6, Kuhn 5, Straatmann 5, Nahlik 5, Lackman 4, Gruber 4, Paule 4, Pape 4, Hoersktamp 3, Jarrell 3, Buhr 3, Holtmeyer 3, Rost 2, Hensley 2, Maher 1, Gould 1, Avitia 1, Junkin 1, Gaither 1, Donley 1, Smith 1, Sides 1, Meyer 1, Livengood 1, Hutson 1.
Union — Unavailable