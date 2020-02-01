For the first time since 2007, the Washington Blue Jays have captured the Union Boys Basketball Tournament title.
Washington, the top seed, defeated second-seeded Borgia Saturday, 40-33, to win the title. It was Washington's second in in three meetings this season against its crosstown rival.
Washington led 9-7 after one quarter, 14-13 at the half, and 26-25 after three quarters.
Todd Bieg was named the event's MVP. Washington also placed Jeremiah Broadbent and Zac Coulter on the all-tournament team.
Borgia was represented by Cole Weber and Alex Brinkmann on the all-tournament squad.
In the third-place game, Ft. Zumwalt South defeated Rockwood Summit, 60-37. Ft. Zumwalt South's JJ Schwepker and Peyton Blair made the all-tournament team along with Rockwood Summit's Jacques Thomas and Matt Garnatz.
Lutheran South won the consolation title over Warrenton, 59-46. The Lancers placed Jack Lawson on the all-tournament team while Brett Smith represented Warrenton.
In the seventh-place game, Union defeated KIPP in overtime, 50-41.
Tournament coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.