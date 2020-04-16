A professional basketball career has taken Washington High School graduate Scott Suggs all over the world.
Most recently, Suggs was in the midst of the Israel Basketball Premier League season when play was stopped at the end of February. He has since returned home to the states.
Suggs played for Washington High School before graduating in 2008 and going on to play in college for the University of Washington. He was named Mr. Show-Me Basketball during his high school senior season in 2008.
After college, Suggs has played professionally in seven different countries and on three different continents. Stops have included the Erie BayHawks in Pennsylvania, Elan Chalon in France, Raptors 905 in Canada, ICL Manresa in Spain, New Basket Brindisi in Italy and Kymi in Greece.
Suggs played both guard and forward this season for Maccabi Haifa in the Israeli league. The team held an 11-10 record, ranking fifth in the league standings at the time of the stoppage.
“It’s a very well-respected league,” Suggs said. “... I could go down the list of guys (on the team) and pretty much all of them have played in the NBA.”
Suggs averaged 13.7 points per game on the season and played an average of 31 minutes per night.
From preseason to the end of the postseason, Suggs said it can take 10-11 months for a league year to be complete.
“It’s a long bid when you go over there, but I love playing basketball, so it’s a blessing for sure,” he said.
Play in Israel halted approximately two weeks before sports leagues began closing down in the United States in efforts to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus.
“I think they did a really good job,” Suggs said of Israel’s decisions to protect against the spread of the virus. “Everywhere else around us was crazy and Israel wasn’t really affected.”
A few weeks after the league played its final games, Suggs said individuals without a permanent residence or a permanent job in the country started being evacuated.
Police-enforced restrictions also precluded people from going more than 100 meters from their residence save for essential purposes, Suggs reported.
However, he said he, his wife, and months-old son were able to remain in Israel until the end of the month before flying home, and the situation many others went through trying to get home in mid-March played a factor.
“People were saying it was so crowded and there were all of these people in masks,” Suggs said. “That was part of the reason we waited so long. We heard quite a few stories of travel nightmares.”
When they finally left Israel, Suggs estimated there were approximately eight passengers on the first portion of their flight from Tel Aviv to Newark.
“I’ve never seen an airplane like that, where I was able to just walk up and down the empty rows,” Suggs said, adding that the airport was equally uncrowded when they landed. “That’s good though, that people are taking it seriously and not traveling to help prevent the spread of the virus, especially as someone with a young son.”
Suggs said there were no lines or waiting and they were able to pass through customs quickly.
“They just asked us if we had been to China in the past number of days and we hadn’t,” Suggs said. “There wasn’t anybody there taking temperatures or anything.”
Depending on the offers he receives, Suggs said he would consider returning to Israel for another season.
“We’re definitely open to going back,” he said. “We had a really good time there.”