The addition of an eighth fall sports team at Washington High School is showing no signs of taking away from the numbers of returning programs, per reports from the first day of practices.

While 28 athletes are out for the newly introduced girls tennis program at Washington, the volleyball team is reporting 41 out for the team, a number on par with past seasons, and softball numbers are up to 40 prospective players after ranging between 27-35 going out for the team the past five years.