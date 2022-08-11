The addition of an eighth fall sports team at Washington High School is showing no signs of taking away from the numbers of returning programs, per reports from the first day of practices.
While 28 athletes are out for the newly introduced girls tennis program at Washington, the volleyball team is reporting 41 out for the team, a number on par with past seasons, and softball numbers are up to 40 prospective players after ranging between 27-35 going out for the team the past five years.
Girls golf numbers also held steady with 10 players on day one.
Some of the rise in interest for the softball Lady Jays can likely be chalked up to the team being the defending Class 4 state champions.
MSHSAA’s summer dead period came to an end Monday, ringing in the official start of the fall sports season with the first day of practices.
Reports on the first day of practice had not been received from Washington’s other female fall sport, cross country, as of The Missourian’s print deadline Tuesday morning.
Boys at Washington can spend the fall competing in football, soccer, cross country or swimming.
Boys soccer Head Coach Brian Dougherty, leading the team for the first time this season after previously serving as an assistant coach, reported 39 players out for that squad this fall, which is on par with past seasons.
“I have been an assistant coach at Washington for the past nine years so the transition to head coach has gone pretty smoothly,” Dougherty said. “I’ve had all offseason to help with the transition for players and myself.”
Bill Stahlhuth, head coach for the inaugural season of Washington girls tennis, said all 28 athletes who came out for the program’s first season will remain on the team.
“We will vary our drills, practices and schedule so that everyone has an opportunity to learn the game of tennis and participate on our team,” he said.
Stahlhuth said the number of prospective athletes coming out for the new program was larger than expected.
“For a first year program, we guessed that we might have 16 - 18 players,” Stahlhuth said. “We are very happy to have such a large turnout. We have a balanced group among freshmen, sophomores, juniors and seniors, which will provide depth to the program and strength in the years to follow.”
The tennis practices get an early start at Phoenix Park, opening the day at 7 a.m., planning to be done by 9 a.m. in order to beat any potential high temperatures.
A heat advisory was issued for Franklin County Monday with a projected high of 93 degrees, but temperatures later in the week were projected to have highs down in the mid 80s.
“We break for water about every 15 minutes as players transition from station to station,” Stahlhuth said. “We minimize the time we spend on warm-up jogs and on court footwork drills as the temperatures rise.”
Volleyball Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said the team usually keeps up to 36 players between three levels — freshman, JV and varsity.
“How many we will cut depends on the needs of the team and level of play,” she said.
The softball program has historically retained between 12-18 athletes per level, fielding just a varsity and a JV squad.
Teams will start playing in preseason jamborees as early as the end of next week. The first games of the regular season start Friday, Aug. 26.