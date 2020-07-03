Playing the final game of the afternoon Sunday, the Washington Post 218 AAA team made it a sweep against Kirkwood.
Washington (17-4) beat Kirkwood at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 8-2, giving Post 218 a sweep at all three levels. Washington also won the A and AA contests earlier in the day.
Washington broke the tie with a run in the bottom of the third and added three in the fourth.
Kirkwood scored its two runs in the sixth and Washington replied with four runs in the bottom of the inning.
The game marked the return of Adam Molitor. One of Washington’s catchers last year, Molitor was enlisted to help for the rest of the season after an injury and a vacation have cut down the depth there.
Molitor went 1-2 with a walk.
Brayden Mayer pitched the first six innings for the win. He allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out three.
“Brayden Mayer on the bump did fantastic working with our new catcher, Adam Molitor,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “He worked ahead for the majority of the day throwing over 60 percent strikes. He’s been as tough of a pitcher for us this year as anyone and continues to improve with each start. He’s also making pitches when he needs to and that speaks volumes about his command.”
Ethan Mort threw the final inning.
“Ethan Mort continues to be our closer and this was no different,” Getsee said. “He went out and threw seven pitches to record three outs and quash any hope they would have of a big seventh inning.”
Post 218 batters had eight hits and four walks in the game.
“Offensively, we received contributions from just about every player in the lineup,” Getsee said.
Jack Czeschin and Joe Hackmann had two hits apiece. Each doubled.
Zac Coulter tripled while Cody Tuepker added a double.
“Jack Czeschin and Joe Hackmann were the centerpieces in this one,” Getsee said. “Zac Coulter delivered a deep triple down the right field line for another big blow. We took good at-bats and made their pitchers work and when we do that the result is usually pretty good.”
Brandon Stahlman and Molitor added singles.
Czeschin, Hackmann and Coulter joined Molitor with walks.
Czeschin, Stahlman and Levi Weber each stole bases. Louis Paule had a sacrifice.
Coulter crossed the plate twice. Stahlman, Weber, Czeschin, Hackmann, Tuepker and Josh Garbs scored once.
Czeschin drove in a pair. Stahlman, Hackmann, Coulter and Paule had one RBI apiece.
Austin Hildebrand pitched five innings for Kirkwood and Jack Hoffmann finished out the game.
Dan Humphrey had Kirkwood’s lone extra-base hit, a triple. He drove in both runs.
Chris Hollingsworth stole two bases.
After hosting St. Charles Monday, Post 218 stays home for games Tuesday and Wednesday against St. Peters and Warrenton, respectively. Washington hosts Kirkwood again Sunday at 11 a.m.