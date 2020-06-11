Returning to the friendly confines of Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Monday night, the Washington Post 218 AAA baseball team cruised to a 16-1 win over Eureka.
“I didn’t see that coming,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “We were fully prepared for a loaded Eureka team, they usually are. I’m sure their lack of field time had something to do with it, but Brayden Mayer pitched fantastic and worked ahead all night putting the burden on them. Had it not been for a couple of outfield miscues he would have had the shutout.”
Washington improved to 7-2 with the victory.
Weather permitting, Washington was scheduled to host Rhineland Tuesday night with Sullivan returning to Washington Thursday to start the Washington portion of an AAA Tournament.
Post 218 concludes pool play against Valmeyer Friday at 6 p.m.
Washington, Sullivan and Valmeyer, Ill., are in Pool A with the Illinois Gators, Eureka and the Prospects in Pool B.
In Monday’s game, which followed the title contest of the Washington A Tournament (Washington beat Pacific for the title), Post 218 opened with two runs in the bottom of the first.
In the second, Eureka scored its run. Washington added three runs in the bottom of the second. Post 218 scored four times in the third and seven in the fourth to end it early.
“Smart baseball is contagious, and our leaders are showing how the patience pays off, which is leading to bunches of hits,” Getsee said. “This is a fun group to coach and they’re taking this particular season in stride and enjoying each other.”
Brandon Stahlman led the attack with four of Washington’s 13 hits for the game.
“Offensively, Brandon Stahlman continues to swing a hot bat, going 4-4 with three RBIs,” Getsee said. “He’s such a good all-around hitter and working so hard to take really good at-bats.”
Sam Heggemann and Levi Weber were next with two hits apiece.
“Sam Heggemann picked up another two hits with just about every starter getting at least one hit,” Getsee said.
Jack Czeschin, Joe Hackmann, Zac Coulter, Blain Tuepker and Louis Paule each had one hit.
Washington had seven walks as well. Hackmann was given two free passes. Heggemann, Blain Tuepker, Calvin Straatmann, Sam Glosemeyer and Weber walked once.
Weber scored three times. Czeschin, Coulter, Paule, Glosemeyer, Weber and Cody Tuepker each scored twice.
Stahlman, Hackmann and Straatmann scored once.
Stahlman had three RBIs to lead the team. Heggemann, Paule, Glosemeyer and Weber drove in two runs apiece. Czeschin, Hackmann and Coulter each drove in a run.
On the hill, Mayer went the distance, allowing an unearned run on four hits. He struck out six.
Eureka used three pitchers. Jon Ascrizzi started and went two innings, taking the loss. He allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and a walk. He struck out one.
Eathan Goose was next and he gave up eight runs (four earned) on four hits and four walks over one inning. He struck out one.
Tyler Bantz finished the game, allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning.
Offensively, Drew Hansel, Corey Branson, Zach Holtz and Kyle Timm each had one hit. Holtz scored the run.