Kent Getsee’s first season in charge of the Washington Post 218 AAA team nearly didn’t happen.
The American Legion Missouri Department announced April 30 that it wouldn’t be sanctioning any state championships, but left it open for individual teams to play games.
However, Getsee worked hard to find other organizations, both Legion and club, which wanted to play games across the St. Louis region. And that yielded 31 games for his program between May 19 and July 12. Washington went 26-5 on the season.
“Obviously it was amazing just to have a season, but it did create a challenge we are not accustomed to in that the players were not ready like they normally are,” Getsee said.
“Not having a postseason created a different goal for everyone,” Getsee said. “It was not necessarily about wins/losses, but about the overall experience and keeping things going. That was our goal and we accomplished it.”
Getsee said it was huge to have a baseball season.
“It was a great source of pride for Post 218, I can tell you that,” Getsee said. “Inside and out of the program, we were striving for normalcy, and I think we found that when June hit.”
In a normal season, Washington wouldn’t be playing the club teams. This year’s unique situation allowed for Washington to take on some of those organizations.
“I think some of the games we earmarked on the calendar against the Pirates, Stars and Gamers, that are outside of our normal opponent list, we focused a little more on,” Getsee said. “We’ve always felt Legion teams are going to be good competition, but when teams can get players from anywhere you want to put your best foot forward and we did that overall.”
Washington opened the season with a 1-0 win over the Gamers (Gray) May 19, but lost 8-3 to the Gamers (Blue) May 26.
Washington’s first games against normal Legion teams were May 30. Post 218 defeated both Alton, 9-0, and Hannibal, 5-2.
Belleville, Ill., handed Washington a 7-5 setback June 1, but Washington bounced back with wins over local teams Sullivan June 2 (12-2 win) and New Haven June 5 (12-3 win).
Washington won eight games in a row before falling to Highland, Ill., June 14 in the semifinals of the Washington Tournament, 2-0. Of the eight shutouts Washington played this season, this was the only one it lost.
Post 218 won its next four games before Belleville beat Washington again June 23, 14-8. Post 218 followed with a seven-game winning streak before a showdown July 8 against Festus Post 253. The two teams had played in the 2019 Missouri State Tournament. Festus won both times and advanced all the way to the American Legion World Series following its runner-up finish in state play.
Festus jumped on top early in the first game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, but Washington came back and it ended at 8-6.
In the second game, Washington ran away to win, 13-3.
After the second game against Festus, Washington finished out its season with three additional wins, shutting out Alton, Ill., to end the season July 12, 10-0.
Getsee said his team’s seniors were standouts and was happy they were able to be able to play when their high school senior seasons were called off due to COVID-19.
“The seniors really stood out,” he said.
Seniors this season were Brandon Stahlman, Jack Czeschin, Joe Hackmann, Bryce Mayer, Levi Weber, Josh Garbs, Blain Tuepker and Cody Tuepker. Additionally, Adam Molitor came back after graduating in 2019. He filled in at catcher when Blain Tuepker went on vacation and Sam Heggemann was unable to play due to an arm injury.
Pitching
Had it been a normal year, Washington would have had an entirely different pitching staff. Hackmann and Mayer were at the top of the Post 218 rotation last year, but both did not pitch this summer in preparation for their college careers.
This left a four-player rotation of Brandon Stahlman, Brayden Mayer, Caleb Kleekamp and Tristan Molitor to handle 27 of the 31 starts.
Stahlman was the most experienced of the four while the other three made their AAA debuts this summer.
“Brayden Mayer, Caleb Kleekamp and Tristan Molitor stepped up and were our top pitchers and they changed the trajectory of our season when Joe (Hackmann) and Bryce (Mayer) did not pitch,” Getsee said.
Stahlman went 3-2 with a save and a 2.60 ERA. He drew many of the toughest pitching assignments. Over 35 innings, he allowed 34 hits, five walks and one hit batter. Stahlman fanned 36.
“Brandon Stahlman will be missed, like all seniors,” Getsee said. “Having had his brother, Zach, in the program I watched Brandon grow up and his sister Ali. Ali probably could have played for us too. That is how good of athletes the Stahlmans are, but it was fun to watch him excel this year.”
Brayden Mayer led the team in wins, going 6-1 with a 1.42 ERA. He pitched the most innings, 39.1. He allowed 39 hits, 12 walks and two hit batters while striking out 30. Mayer also was the leader in most games pitched at 13.
Kleekamp, a southpaw, started seven times, going 5-1. He had a 2.31 ERA. Over 33.1 innings, Kleekamp allowed 31 hits, 21 walks and eight hit batters. He struck out 38 to lead the squad in that category.
Tristan Molitor pitched in 12 games, second on the team, and started half of them. He did not allow an earned run until his final start. He was 5-1 with a 0.69 ERA. Over 30.1 innings, Molitor allowed 25 hits, seven walks and five hit batters. He fanned 12.
Calvin Straatmann started three games and saw relief action in two others. He went 3-0 with a save and a 2.53 ERA. Over 19.1 innings, Straatmann allowed 19 hits, seven walks and five hit batters. He struck out 11.
The other start went to Cody Tuepker, who had a 1.11 ERA. He pitched 6.1 innings over three games, allowing five hits, two walks and one hit batter. He struck out three.
Ethan Mort was a relief specialist for Washington, pitching 10 games and 19.2 innings with a 2.14 ERA. He allowed 19 hits, seven walks and two hit batters. Mort struck out eight.
Jack Lackman pitched twice for 3.2 innings in total with a 1.91 ERA. He allowed one hit and six walks while striking out one.
Louis Paule pitched four games and four innings with a 5.25 ERA. He allowed four hits and four walks with one strikeout.
Heggemann threw in two games for 3.2 innings. He had no ERA while allowing two hits and one hit batter. He fanned four.
Hitting
Stahlman, who was Washington’s hitting standout at the 2019 Senior Legion State Tournament, picked up where he left off, batting .491 for the season.
Additionally, the leadoff batter had a .552 on-base percentage with 13 doubles, three triples and one home run. He scored 45 times to lead the team in that category. His 32 RBIs were second on the squad. Stahlman always found ways to get on base and was hit by pitches seven times, leading the team there as well.
He topped the team in plate appearances (125), at-bats (110) and hits (37).
Eight others batted above .300 and helped the program end with a .344 team batting average.
Czeschin batted .394 for the season with eight doubles, two triples and one home run. He scored 38 times and drove in 29 runs. Czeschin drew 12 walks and was one of eight Post 218 batters to hit double digits.
“Jack Czeschin, like all of our seniors, is just a super nice young man and very talented,” Getsee said. “Very few players to play in a Post 218 uniform have the kind of natural pop in their bat, and Jack enjoyed every chance he had at the plate.”
Hackmann was Washington’s top power hitter with three home runs. He batted .389 with 11 doubles and one triple to go with his home runs. He walked 13 times, scored 26 runs and led the team with 38 RBIs.
“Joe Hackman has spent more time on the senior team than any player in the history of Post 218 if I’m not mistaken,” Getsee said. “When he was a sophomore, they pulled him up and he never left. He reinvented himself physically during that time and is looking forward to continuing his baseball in college. We hope he returns after his college season.”
Blain Tuepker, in his first Washington campaign, batted .375. The Wright City High School graduate had six doubles and one home run. He drew 16 walks. As he mainly played catcher and had a courtesy runner, he only scored seven runs while driving in 19.
“Blain Tuepker came to us this year for the first time, but his family history was with us,” Getsee said. “I remember Blain hitting in our cage when his brothers played for us, so we were happy to have them back with us at Post 218. Blain shored up the catching position when Sam Heggemann was sidelined and Blain never complained about the work back there. He’s got a lightning bolt attached to his shoulder and we hope he returns after his college season.”
Heggemann hit .375 over 17 games before deciding to rest his arm for football. He had three doubles, 10 walks, eight runs and 17 RBIs.
When Heggemann went out of the lineup, Adam Molitor joined the team. A 2019 graduate, he batted .357 over eight games with two doubles. He drew 10 walks in 25 plate appearances, scoring once and driving home three.
“Adam Molitor was our late addition to the team in the absence of Blain, but we were so blessed to have him come back,” Getsee said. “He’s friends with all of these guys that are seniors and they were thrilled to have Adam there and once again Adam showed why he is a class act. He caught some huge games for us, including wins over the Pirates and Festus, and to see his pure joy was worth it for all of us.”
Lackman batted .333 with one double. He walked eight times, scored 13 runs and drove in nine.
Bryce Mayer concluded the season at .325 with eight doubles, three triples and one home run. He led the team in walks with 20. He also was hit by pitches five times.
Bryce Mayer scored 25 runs and drove in 28.
“Bryce Mayer is arguably the most complete player we’ve had in a Post 218 uniform,” Getsee said. “His game knowledge, correct play, quality at-bats and raw desire to be the best is unmatched. Rarely do you see a player put it all together and this year we had a few of them.”
Weber, Washington’s normal center fielder, batted .315 with six doubles and two triples. He drew 19 walks and was hit by pitches four times. Weber scored 28 runs and drove in 25.
“Levi Weber, full of energy every single day, is the heartbeat of a team,” Getsee said. “His constant chatter and uplifting of his teammates will never be forgotten and is now the bar for all to measure by.”
Four others, Paule, Josh Garbs, Zac Coulter and Cody Tuepker, each batted between .300 and .205.
“Cody Tuepker came to us via his friends at Borgia and his cousin Blain, but what a fine young man and glad we had the opportunity to get to know him and enjoy his talents,” Getsee said. “He’s quick, smart and gets fantastic reads on balls in the outfield. His camaraderie with his teammates was special for all and he will also be missed.”
Of the remaining batters, Coulter and Sam Glosemeyer each had three doubles. Coulter tripled twice and walked 12 times.
Brayden Mayer was hit by pitches three times. Coulter scored 19 runs and Glosemeyer crossed the plate 17 times. Cody Tupeker scored 14 runs and Garbs had 13 runs.
“Josh Garbs was that everyday utility guy who could fill in and do so in solid fashion,” Getsee said. “He possesses all of the basic baseball skills that make him the perfect utility player for any team. He could hit, run and bunt, which made him a valuable weapon off the bench.”
Glosemeyer drove in 10 runs and Coulter was next with nine RBIs.
Stahlman topped the team in stolen bases with nine. Czeschin had seven steals.
Bryce Mayer and Weber each swiped four bases. Cody Tuepker and Lackman had three steals apiece.
Checking in with one steal apiece were Blain Tuepker, Brayden Mayer, Hackmann, Garbs, Glosemeyer and Heggemann.
Getsee hopes things will be back to normal next season and that there will be American Legion baseball.
“Our AA team had a fantastic season and the players we have coming back are excellent, so 2021 is looking as bright as ever for Post 218 baseball,” Getsee said.
Getsee was assisted this summer by Phillip Kleekamp, Aaron Miller, Mic Fox and Rick Aholt. Miller and Fox were on last year’s staff while Kleekamp and Aholt moved up from last year’s Junior Legion team along with Getsee.