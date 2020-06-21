If you left after three innings of Washington’s home contest Tuesday night against Troy, Ill., you missed most of the fireworks.
Washington (12-3) led 10-1 after three frames and seemed to be on the way to an early conclusion.
While Washington eventually prevailed, 16-12, it wasn’t without many anxious moments.
Post 218 opened the game with five runs in the bottom of the first, highlighted with a Joe Hackmann three-run home run to left-center field.
“Offensively, Joe Hackmann delivered the big blow of the game with a three-run homer to left center,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “That set the tone early for what would be a very high scoring game for both teams. Joe’s been working hard and has been a little frustrated at times, but he’s settling in and found his swing.”
Troy scored its first run in the top of the third, but Washington added five more runs in the bottom of the third.
Game almost over, right?
Troy, which traveled from the Land of Lincoln, didn’t agree, scoring eight runs in the top of the fourth inning. And, the visitors had the tying run on third base when the final out was recorded.
Washington proceeded to remember what it did in the previous inning, scoring six additional runs to go ahead, 16-9.
Troy wasn’t finished. The guests added three runs in the top of the sixth, and this time, it was the final rally as the game ended, 16-12.
Hackmann was Washington’s hitting standout. He had three hits, including the home run. He scored twice and drove in five runs.
Leadoff batter Brandon Stahlman was 2-5 with two runs, three RBIs and a pair of stolen bases.
“Brandon Stahlman was right behind Joe with three RBIs on the night,” Getsee said. “Just about every starter got a hit at some point.”
Sam Heggemann, catching, had two hits with a walk and an RBI.
Zac Coulter doubled for his hit. He added two walks while scoring twice and driving in a pair.
Sam Glosemeyer also doubled. He walked, stole a base, scored once and drove in a run.
Brayden Mayer started at third and moved to second. He had one hit, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI.
Blain Tuepker singled, contributed a sacrifice fly, stole a base, scored once and drove in two.
Jack Lackman singled, sacrificed and scored twice.
Levi Weber posted a single with a walk, a stolen base, one run and one RBI.
Jack Czeschin walked and scored.
Josh Garbs and Bryce Mayer each scored once.
“We were able to get some more guys at-bats so we have more weapons going forward and that only comes with plate time,” Getsee said.
Washington required four pitchers to get through the game.
Calvin Straatmann started and was the winning pitcher. He went three innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on five hits, one walk and one hit batter. He struck out one.
“Calvin Straatmann picked up the win, but we certainly made it interesting for him,” Getsee said. “He pitched three strong innings and then ran into some bad luck with our defense, but the goal was for us to extend him and have him find his way on the mound and we accomplished that.”
In the Troy fourth, Louis Paule relieved, allowing five runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk.
Ethan Mort stabilized things in the fourth and lasted 2.1 innings, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits. He struck out one.
“Louis Paule and Ethan Mort came in the middle innings and did exactly what we expected them to do and got their work in on the mound as well,” Getsee said.
Cody Tuepker pitched the last 1.2 innings.
“Cody Tuepker closed it out and looked sharp in his second outing,” Getsee said. “It’ll be nice to have multiple guys able to throw, but we just haven’t needed them much with some of our games being mercy ruled, so we took advantage of this opportunity to get guys going. Obviously, giving up five unearned runs is not what Post 218 Baseball is about, so we’ll go to work and clean it up.”
For Troy, Landon Nielson, Drew Watts, Destin Vogel, Owen Williams and Drew Sowerwine each had two hits.
Vogel, CJ Frensko and Sowerwine doubled.
Watts was the starting pitcher and took the loss, allowing 16 runs (three earned) on 13 hits and six walks. He struck out six. Troy made six errors.
Nolan Rea pitched the last 1.1 innings, striking out one.
Upcoming Games
Washington hosted Ballwin Thursday and continues the homestand Friday with Senior Night against Eureka. First pitch is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
Parents will be allowed to play catch with their sons prior to the game and there will be a team photo. Seniors being honored are Garbs, Weber, Cody Tuepker, Hackmann, Czeschin, Bryce Mayer, Stahlman and Blain Tuepker.
Following the game, all fans 12 and younger are invited to run the bases.
Washington will host Union and Valmeyer, Ill., Saturday. Post 218 plays Union at 11 a.m. and Valmeyer at 3 p.m. Union faces Valmeyer at 1 p.m.