Due to COVID-19, they didn’t get a high school senior night.
However, the Washington Post 218 AAA team tried to rectify that situation Friday night.
Washington (14-3) honored its seniors prior to the 11-1 victory over Eureka at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“Friday night was a special night for us for sure,” Washington Manager Kent Getsee said. “Honoring those senior players properly was high on our priority list and everything went great. Mother Nature even cooperated, which was very nice. Watching those parents down on the field with their sons was pretty cool and a great chance for them to catch their breath and enjoy the moment.”
The evening started with team photos and parents were allowed to warm up with their sons.
After recognizing Eureka’s seniors, Washington’s eight seniors were recognized, parents threw out first pitches and then accompanied their sons to their positions. All eight started.
Washington’s seniors were Josh Garbs, Levi Weber, Cody Tuepker, Joe Hackmann, Jack Czeschin, Bryce Mayer, Brandon Stahlman and Blain Tuepker.
They started around pitcher Brayden Mayer, who went all six innings in the Post 218 victory.
“As far as the game went, Brayden Mayer went the complete game and is really pitching great this season,” Getsee said. “His velocity and command are up, which makes him tough to hit for sure. He throws almost 70 percent strikes, which allows him to get deep into games on a low pitch count. For the majority of the night the defense didn’t make costly mistakes and we’ll take the victory any day over a quality team like Eureka.”
Brayden Mayer allowed an unearned run on three hits and struck out three.
Offensively, Washington scored a run in the bottom of the first and never looked back. Post 218 added two runs in the third, five in the fourth and one in the fifth before Eureka scored its run in the top of the sixth.
Washington ended the game on the run rule with two runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Post 218 had 11 hits with Czeschin leading the way with three. He homered for Washington’s first run.
“Offensively, Jack Czeschin got the festivities off in the very first inning hitting a solo bomb to left center to get the night started on the right foot and we never looked back from there,” Getsee said. “It was pretty cool to have a homer in the first inning with all of the hype for the night.”
Bryce Mayer and Weber each had two doubles.
Hackmann, Blain Tuepker, Cody Tuepker and Garbs singled.
Washington also had 10 walks and the Tuepkers ended up with half of those. Cody Tuepker walked three times and Blain Tuepker walked twice.
Stahlman, Bryce Mayer, Sam Heggemann, Hackmann and Weber walked once.
Heggemann contributed two sacrifices, a bunt and a fly.
Heggemann, Bryce Mayer, Stahlman and Weber each stole a base.
Bryce Mayer and Czeschin scored three runs apiece. Stahlman, Heggemann, Blain Tuepker, Cody Tuepker and Weber each scored once.
Bryce Mayer, Czeschin and Hackmann drove in two runs apiece. Heggemann, Blain Tuepker, Garbs and Weber had one RBI apiece.
“Bryce Mayer and Joe Hackmann both had a couple of RBIs as well,” Getsee said. “We took some very good at-bats, especially early on, and made them come to us with pitches we could handle. Up and down the lineup we had contributions from all of the guys and it was fun to play that well on such a special night.”
Eureka used five pitchers, starting with Isaac Powers, who went three innings while allowing three runs on three hits and five walks. He fanned two.
Also pitching were Corey Branson, Brandon Murphy, Braden Sabo and Robbie Dutton.
Branson had Eureka’s big hit, a double. Niko Munik and Tommy Pratt singled.
Pratt scored the Eureka run and Munik drove him in.
Following the game, Washington continued its celebrations with a “run the bases” night. Children 12 and under and those of the All Abilities Kids ran the bases and ate ice cream.
“It was also very special to let the kids run the bases as well,” Getsee said. “From the All Abilities kids to the ones we see every day out there just having a ball and eating ice cream was inspiring. Just seeing their pure joy is what baseball is all about.”