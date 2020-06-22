Two local rivals faced off for the first time in 2020 Tuesday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
And, this AA Baseball meeting went to Washington (12-2-1) by a 12-4 margin over Union (3-4).
The victory was Washington’s 10th in a row.
“We have now won 10 consecutive wins,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We are on a hot streak, and the boys continue to improve and become better ball players.”
Union Manager Mark Beckman said the game was closer than the final score indicated.
“We came into the Washington game having played well the last couple games and knew we would need to continue that to have a shot at winning,” Beckman said. “The game was in reach at 6-4 going into the bottom of the sixth but they pulled away with six in the bottom of the inning.”
The contest was scoreless until the bottom of the second. Washington scored three times and then added three more in the bottom of the third.
Union pushed two runs across the plate in the top of the fourth and cut the Washington lead to 6-4 in the top of the sixth.
Post 218 scored its final six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Washington outhit Union, 9-3. Post 218 made five errors to Union’s four.
“Our defense wasn’t as sharp as it usually is,” Kleekamp said. “We made some mistakes but our pitchers kept battling and our offense continued to produce runs.”
Both sides used three pitchers in the game.
For Washington, Blake Whitlock went five innings to earn the win. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits, one walk and a hit batter while striking out seven.
“Blake Whitlock gave us another strong outing,” Kleekamp said.
Wyatt Sneed allowed two unearned runs on a walk and a hit batter over an inning. He struck out one.
“Wyatt Sneed came in for an inning and was able to throw strikes and work around some defensive miscues,” Kleekamp said.
Morgan Copeland threw the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
For Union, Alex Kuelker pitched one inning, allowing three runs on one hit, four walks and one hit batter. He struck out one.
Dylan McLone pitched the middle four innings, allowing three runs on six hits, two walks and a hit batter. He struck out three.
Marshall Gebert pitched one inning, allowing six runs (five earned) on two hits, three walks and two hit batters. He fanned one.
“The big difference in the game was us giving up nine walks and hitting four batters,” said Beckman. “When you give a good team that many base runners, eventually they will make you pay.”
Offensively, Washington got hits from six different batters.
“We had hits up and down the lineup, with big hits coming from many players,” Kleekamp said. “It was a good team win.”
Max Meyers, Luke Kleekamp and Copeland each had two hits. Meyers and Kleekamp each doubled.
Whitlock, Gavin Matchell and Jacob Baldwin singled.
Logan Dieckman walked three times. Dane Eckhoff walked twice. Meyers, Whitlock, Baldwin and Copeland each walked once.
Owen Struckhoff was hit by pitches twice. Eckhoff and Meyers also were hit by pitches.
Meyers stole three bases. Cody Vondera stole two bases. Eckhoff had one steal.
Dieckman and Struckhoff each scored three times. Copeland had two runs while Meyers, Kleekamp, Baldwin and Mitchell Meyer scored once.
Copeland had two RBIs. Meyers, Eckhoff, Whitlock and Struckhoff each drove in one run.
Union’s hits were a triple from Gavin Wencker and singles by Gebert and Rylee Arts.
“Marshall Gebert continued his hot hitting,” Beckman said.
Gebert and Will Beckman each walked. McLone and Canyon Terrill were hit by pitches.
McLone, Gebert, Wencker and Dallas Owens scored runs.
Wencker had an RBI.
If you missed this game, the two sides play again Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field. First pitch is set for 8 p.m.
Washington hosted Ballwin Thursday night while Union played at Maryland Heights Wednesday.
The next game for both teams is Monday’s rematch.