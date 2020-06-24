Getting a pair of six-run innings, the Washington Post 218 AA team forged a 12-4 victory last Thursday over Ballwin at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
Washington (13-2-1) fell behind in the opening inning, 3-0, but scored six times in the bottom of the third.
“We went down 3-0 early, and had to work our way back into the game,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “The third inning was big for us, we had back-to-back doubles to get us going and Luke Kleekamp hit a three-run home run to put us back on top. Luke has been hitting the ball really well lately. It’s not often you see a AA player hit a home run at Ronsick. It was a cool moment for him and our team.”
Ballwin cut it to 6-4 in the top of the fourth, and that’s how it stood until the bottom of the sixth. Washington’s second six-run inning sealed the decision.
Kleekamp said it was a team victory.
“Injuries have hit us pretty hard this past week, but every player on our roster can play ball,” Kleekamp said. “We’ve had kids step up, and that to me is the sign of a good ball team.”
Dane Eckhoff and Morgan Copeland each had two hits in the game. Eckhoff doubled.
Kleekamp homered for his hit. Blake Whitlock doubled.
Hitting singles were Max Meyers, Gavin Matchell, Cody Vondera and Jacob Baldwin.
Washington had five walks. Whitlock earned two of them. Kleekamp, Baldwin and Copeland walked once.
Vondera and Matchell were hit by pitches. Dieckman and Matchell stole bases.
Whitlock, Matchell, Kleekamp and Copeland each scored twice. Meyers, Eckhoff, Logan Dieckman and Mitchell Meyer scored once.
Kleekamp drove in three. Meyers, Eckhoff, Whitlock and Copeland had one RBI apiece.
Washington used two pitchers in the game.
Owen Struckhoff was the winner, going six innings while allowing four runs on five hits, one walk and a hit batter. He struck out seven.
“Owen Struckhoff went six innings and pitched a great game,” Kleekamp said. “They hit him a little bit in the first, but he settled in and commanded the strike zone.”
Baldwin threw the final inning, allowing two hits while striking out one.
Washington returned to action Monday, playing Union.
Post 218 hosts Elsberry Wednesday. Washington plays Pacific and Kirkwood Thursday starting at 6 p.m.