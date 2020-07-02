After seeing a 13-game unbeaten streak end Thursday, the Washington Post 218 AA baseball team was eager to start a new one.
And, Washington took the first step Saturday morning, defeating the Alton, Ill., Marquette Explorers, 10-5.
The game, at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, was the first of a three-team event with Alton Marquette and Manchester. The teams played one game against each of the others during the event.
Washington jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first and added another run in the second.
Marquette briefly took the lead in the top of the third, scoring four times, but Washington came back with four runs in the bottom of the third.
Washington added a run in the fourth and two final runs in the sixth.
Marquette scored its final run in the top of the seventh.
Gavin Matchell started on the hill for Washington and went 4.1 innings for the win. He allowed four unearned runs on two hits and six walks. He struck out six.
“Gavin Matchell was able to get out of several jams,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “When Gavin commands the strike zone, he’s usually untouchable.”
Logan Dieckman pitched the last 2.2 innings, allowing a run on two hits. He struck out a pair.
Washington outhit Marquette in the game, 7-4. Marquette made four of the six errors in the game.
Dane Eckhoff and Luke Kleekamp paced the offense with two hits apiece.
“Dane Eckhoff and Luke Kleekamp each had two hits,” Kleekamp said. “They have both been hot lately and a big part of our offensive production.”
Lucas Newhouse doubled.
Matchell and Morgan Copeland added singles.
Washington drew nine walks. Blake Whitlock had two of them.
Cody Vondera, Eckhoff, Matchell, Dieckman, Kleekamp, Jacob Baldwin and Owen Struckhoff each walked once.
Vondera was hit by a pitch.
Whitlock contributed a sacrifice fly.
Kleekamp and Newhouse stole bases.
Eckhoff, Whitlock, Dieckman and Kleekamp each scored twice. Vondera and Newhouse scored once.
Kleekamp, Newhouse and Copeland drove in two runs apiece. Vondera, Whitlock and Matchell each had one RBI.