Repeating what the Washington AAA team did Saturday, the Washington Post 218 AA squad swept Alton, Ill., and Hannibal in home games Sunday.
Washington (4-2-1) opened with an 11-0 win over Alton Sunday morning and then beat Hannibal in the second game, 7-6.
The two games had much different endings. Washington rolled in the opener, but needed a rally to win the second one. Washington trailed 6-4 going into the bottom of the sixth, but got two runs to tie it and then won it with a run in the bottom of the seventh.
Alton
The opener lasted five innings as Washington hit the run rule. Post 218 scored six runs in the fourth and five in the fifth to end it.
Washington outhit Alton, 7-2, and the visitors made five of the game’s six errors.
The story of the game was Owen Struckhoff’s pitching. Over five innings, he needed only 58 pitches to finish out the game. Struckhoff allowed two hits, one walk and one hit batter while striking out six for the complete game.
“Owen Struckhoff went five innings giving up zero runs and six strikeouts,” Kleekamp said. “Owen was all over the strike zone the entire game. He only threw 58 pitches, and was very efficient.”
Offensively, Tyler Stieffermann and Dane Eckhoff had two hits apiece.
“Dane and Tyler have been a great duo in the one and two holes,” Kleekamp said.
Mitchell Meyer, Jacob Baldwin and Lucas Newhouse each added one hit.
Max Meyers and Luke Kleekamp drew two walks apiece. Stieffermann walked once.
Struckhoff was hit by a pitch.
Gavin Mueller stole two bases. Stieffermann, Logan Dieckman, Wyatt Sneed and Meyers each had one steal.
Meyers, Kleekamp and Dieckman each scored twice. Mueller, Struckhoff, Baldwin and Sneed scored once.
Eckhoff drove in four runs. Stieffermann, Mitchell Meyer and Baldwin had one RBI.
Hannibal
Each side scored once in the first inning. Washington took a 3-1 lead in the second. Hannibal scored three runs in the third, but Washington tied it in the bottom of that frame.
That’s how it stood until the sixth. Hannibal scored twice, but Washington countered with two runs. Washington scored the winner in the bottom of the seventh to win, 7-6.
“We were tied going into the bottom of the seventh and Tyler Stieffermann got on,” Kleekamp said. “Max Meyers was able to bunt him over while getting on for himself. Gavin Matchell then hit a fly ball to center, which led to Tyler scoring the winning run. Hats off to Hannibal for a hard-fought game, but glad our boys pushed until the end.”
Meyer started and went 2.1 innings, allowing four runs on three hits and three walks. He struck out five.
Eckhoff was next, pitching 3.2 innings while allowing two unearned runs on five hits and one hit batter. He struck out four.
Blake Whitlock earned the win, pitching one inning while allowing a hit and a walk.
“Our pitching was very good today,” Kleekamp said. “Our defense lacked at times, but our pitchers kept us in the game.”
Hannibal outhit Washington, 9-3, but made eight errors to Washington’s three.
Washington’s hits were singles by Mueller, Whitlock and Stieffermann.
Post 218 added 10 walks and one hit batter. Gavin Matchell and Dieckman each walked twice. Meyers, Mueller, Whitlock, Cody Vondera, Morgan Copeland and Sneed each walked once.
Struckhoff was hit by a pitch. Meyers sacrificed and stole a base.
Dieckman scored two runs. Struckhoff, Matchell, Mueller, Sneed and Stieffermann scored once.
Mueller and Dieckman each had one RBI.
“Gavin Mueller and Logan Dieckman both had key RBIs that kept us alive late in the game,” Kleekamp said. “We took some good at-bats and forced Hannibal to make plays.”