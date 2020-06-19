In a game of two local teams, the Washington Post 218 AA squad was able to make the most of its chances Monday to forge a 7-2 victory over the Midwest Rage at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
“We’ve been playing great team baseball over the past two weeks,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “I’m proud of our guys and am excited to keep our winning streak going.”
Washington extended its winning streak to nine with the victory.
“I’ve got to give it to the boys,” Rage Manager Doug Kampschroeder said. “They’re playing against all of their buddies. That’s a tough game to go into. It’s like a rivalry game and they were excited for it.”
Both Washington (11-2-1) and the Midwest Rage (6-3-1) had four hits, according to Washington’s scorekeeper.
Washington added six walks. Washington had two batters hit by pitches while the Rage had one. The Rage had two runners reach on errors.
However, Post 218 was able to score early to put pressure on the Rage. Washington pushed three runs across in the bottom of the first and added two runs in the third and another two in the sixth.
“They jumped on us early,” Kampschroeder said. “They took advantage of early walks and miscues. We shut them down for a little while. They played great small ball. You can’t have miscues against good teams.”
The Rage rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh.
Gavin Mueller went the distance for Washington, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and one hit batter. He struck out six and needed only 89 pitches to finish out the game.
“Gavin Mueller did an outstanding job for us,” Kleekamp said. “He was able to locate his fastball and curveball the entire night. The Rage has some really good hitters and Gavin was able to keep them off balance. Gavin is a leader and when he is dealing it seems the team’s morale goes up.”
Kampschroeder agreed.
“Gavin pitched a great game,” Kampschroeder said. “He was effective. It took us a little over 100 pitches to get through the game to 89 for him. That was the difference in the game if you ask me.”
The Rage got a combined four-hitter from Abe Fischer and Brady Hanneken.
Fischer went five innings, allowing six runs on three hits, six walks and a hit batter. He fanned a pair.
Hanneken pitched one inning, allowing one run on one hit and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Kampschroeder felt a difference was the fact that Washington’s batters were able to make the Rage’s pitchers run up the pitch count.
Washington’s hits were singles by Mueller, Blake Whitlock, Cody Vondera and Logan Dieckman.
Max Meyers drew a pair of walks. Mueller, Gavin Matchell, Vondera and Dieckman each walked once.
Dane Eckhoff was hit by pitches twice.
Dieckman, Wyatt Sneed and Whitlock each stole a base.
Mitchell Meyer, a courtesy runner, scored twice. Whitlock, Matchell, Meyers, Dieckman and Sneed scored once.
Mueller and Dieckman each had two RBIs. Vondera drove in one run.
“Logan Dieckman and Cody Vondera both had big hits that drove in RBIs, all with two outs,” Kleekamp said. “Cody has played great behind the plate for us and starting to get a hot bat as well.”
The Rage’s hits were singles by Jack Schantz, Conner Skornia, Seth Roewe and Charlie Roth.
Landon Valley was hit by a pitch.
Valley and Roth scored the runs. Schantz drove in both.