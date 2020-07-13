Playing for the second consecutive night away from home, the Washington Post 218 AA baseball team rolled to victory Thursday.
Washington (22-4-2) shut out St. Peters, 14-0.
Three pitchers combined for the shutout.
Ethan Etter started on the hill for Washington and went three innings, allowing one hit. He struck out two and was the winning pitcher.
Max Meyers pitched the next three innings, allowing two hits and one walk while striking out three.
Dane Eckhoff finished the game, pitching an inning while striking out two.
Offensively, Blake Whitlock, Cody Vondera, Gavin Matchell and Lucas Newhouse each had two hits.
Whitlock doubled and tripled. Vondera doubled.
Logan Dieckman and Jacob Baldwin also doubled. Eckhoff, Morgan Copeland and Etter singled.
Etter drew a pair of walks. Meyers, Baldwin and Copeland walked once.
Vondera and Owen Struckhoff were hit by pitches.
Newhouse and Gavin Matchell each stole two bases. Vondera and Etter each had one steal.
Whitlock scored three runs. Vondera scored twice. Dieckman, Eckhoff, Struckhoff, Meyers, Matchell, Baldwin, Newhouse, Mitchell Meyer and Etter scored once.
Whitlock drove in three runs. Matchell and Vondera each had two RBIs. Meyers, Baldwin, Newhouse, Copeland and Etter drove in one run apiece.
David Wright, Austin Bridges and Braxton Hassenfritz pitched for St. Peters. Austin Reiter, Dylan Alsop and Hassenfritz had the hits. Hassenfritz doubled.