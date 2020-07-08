Thanks to a Thursday rout of St. Peters, the Washington Post 218 AA team became the first squad in its organization to reach 20 wins.
Washington’s 13-0 win Thursday night at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field gave the team a 20-3-2 mark for the season.
“It was a good win for us,” Washington Manager Todd Kleekamp said. “We were able to pitch a new pitcher every inning, which made it tough for the opposing team to get in a groove at the plate.”
Washington opened and closed the five-inning game with big rallies. Post 218 scored four runs in the bottom of the first and then added nine runs in the bottom of the fourth. The game ended after the top of the fifth on the run rule.
Each side had six hits in the game. St. Peters made three of the game’s four errors.
Washington used five different pitchers in the game with each going one inning. Only one threw over 16 pitches.
“Our pitching continues to be dominant with a team ERA of 2.25,” Kleekamp said.
Dane Eckhoff pitched the opening frame and was credited with the win. He allowed a hit and struck out one.
Logan Dieckman threw one inning and allowed a hit.
Jacob Baldwin gave up two hits in his inning.
Morgan Copeland threw an inning, allowing a walk while striking out two.
Gavin Matchell finished the game, allowing two hits and one walk while fanning one.
Offensively, Dieckman and Gavin Mueller each had two hits.
“Logan Dieckman and Gavin Mueller lead the offense with two hits apiece,” Kleekamp said. “Gavin has been injured for a few weeks, so we wanted to get him back in the lineup to see what he could do. He hasn’t missed a beat.”
Ethan Etter doubled while Copeland added a single.
Dieckman, Matchell, Luke Kleekamp, Mueller, Copeland and Etter all walked.
Dieckman, Lucas Newhouse and Owen Struckhoff were hit by pitches.
Struckhoff added a sacrifice fly.
Dieckman and Mueller each stole two bases. Etter, Matchell and Cody Vondera stole one base apiece.
Dieckman, Matchell, Kleekamp, Copeland and Etter each scored twice. Vondera, Mueller and Struckhoff scored once.
Mueller drove in three runs. Dieckman had two RBIs. Vondera, Matchell, Kleekamp, Newhouse and Struckhoff had one RBI apiece.
Dylan Alsop had three of the St. Peters hits. Kyle Roberts doubled. Austin Reiter and Jeff Williams singled.
Thomas Cochran and Roberts drew walks.
Cody Myers, Roberts and Reiter pitched for St. Peters.
Washington’s next action is a Wednesday doubleheader in Festus. First pitch at West City Park is set for 6 p.m.
Post 218 visits St. Peters Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Centre Park.