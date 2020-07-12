For the first time this season, the Washington Post 218 A team played another Washington team.
Competing Tuesday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, Post 218 defeated the Washington Junior Jays 14U team, 10-0.
Post 218 improved to 19-10 on the season while the Junior Jays fell to 6-7.
For the players, it was a game of neighbors, and in one case, teammates. Casey Olszowka, who plays for Post 218, was the leadoff batter for the Junior Jays in the game.
“They were a younger team,” Post 218 Manager Joe Kopmann said. “It took a little bit for us to get used to their pitching.”
Indeed, the game was scoreless through the first two innings. Post 218 scored three runs in the third and added six in the fourth. The game ended with a run in the fifth.
Post 218 outhit the Junior Jays, 11-3. The Junior Jays made five errors.
Sam Paule went the distance for Post 218, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five.
“Sam gave us a real strong pitching performance,” Kopmann said. “He had control overall with his pitches and did a real good job.”
Offensively, Zach Mort, Paule and Tanner McPherson each had two hits. Paule tripled.
Jacob Weidle also tripled. Justin Mort, Grant Trentmann and Noah Hendrickson singled.
“Justin Mort got the walk-off hit to end the game,” Kopmann said. “It was a good hit. He’s a role player for us, and it was good to see him come through. Jacob Weidle and Sam Paule hit the ball hard.”
Aden Pecka drew the lone Post 218 walk. Drew Bunge was hit by a pitch.
Zach Mort and Trentmann each stole a base.
Zach Mort, Pecka and Paule scored two runs apiece. Justin Mort, Bunge, Trentmann and Weston Meyer each scored once.
Paule drove in four runs. McPherson and Weidle each had two RBIs. Zach Mort and Justin Mort drove in one run apiece.
For the Junior Jays, Reagan Kandlbinder, Hunter Bakameyer and Trace Erfling singled. Ryan Kassebaum walked.
Erfling added a stolen base.
Kandlbinder pitched the first 3.2 innings, allowing nine runs (three earned) on eight hits, one walk and a hit batter.
Maloy Heaghney pitched the final inning, allowing an unearned run on three hits.
Post 218 ends its season this weekend. Washington hosts Ballwin Saturday at noon. Pacific plays at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Sunday at 5 p.m. It will be the fifth meeting of the season. Washington is 3-1 in the first four games.
“We’re playing really well right now,” Kopmann said. “I hate to see the season coming to an end.”