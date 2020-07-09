Make it five wins in a row for the Washington Post 218 A team.
Washington (18-10) swept Elsberry Monday at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 4-0 and 9-7.
That gave Post 218 an edge in the season series, three wins to two losses.
Elsberry won the first two meetings of the season, June 14 and June 20, but Washington won the second game June 20 and captured both games Monday.
“Our pitching was on top of the game tonight,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said.
Kopmann said his team got strong pitching performances in both contests. In the opener, Kabren Koelling threw a three-hit shutout.
“Kabren did a wonderful job,” Kopmann said. “He threw strikes and let his defense do the work for him. I think he’s the first pitcher to pitch a complete game this year. He’s a strong kid. He had wonderful control and threw strikes.”
Koelling also walked two and hit one batter while striking out six.
In the second game, the clutch pitching performance came in relief. Jacob Weidle pitched 6.1 innings in relief of starter Peyton Straatmann, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits. He struck out seven.
“Jacob did another marvelous job for us,” Kopmann said. “He didn’t walk any batters and the defense played error-free ball. We managed to come back and win the game.
First Game
In the opener, Koelling was matched by Elsberry starter Gavin Reller and the game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning.
Washington scored twice and then added two more runs in the sixth to seal the victory.
Washington didn’t get much offense, either.
“We only had six hits,” Kopmann said. “We took advantage of Elsberry mistakes and had good baserunning.”
Elsberry had the game’s lone error.
All of Washington’s hits were singles. Sam Paule led the way with two of them. Zach Mort, Jacob Weidle, Tanner McPherson and Grant Trentmann each had one hit.
Zach Mort walked twice. Aden Pecka, Koelling and Trentmann each walked once.
Jacob Weidle, Paule and McPherson were hit by pitches.
Zach Mort, Casey Olszowka and Paule stole bases.
Zach Mort scored two of the runs. Paule and Olszowka each scored once.
Paule drove in two runs. Jacob Weidle had one RBI.
Reller went 5.2 innings for Elsberry, taking the loss. He allowed four runs (three earned) on six hits, five walks and three hit batters. He struck out two.
Landon Niederer got the final out.
Alex Miller, Duncan Whiteside and Caleb Eisenbath singled. Peyton Mills and Whiteside walked. Gavin Marshall was hit by a pitch.
Alex Miller and Austin Bray stole bases.
Second Game
The bats woke up for the second game and there was more offense in one inning than in the entire first contest.
Washington batted first this time and put five runs on the board in the top of the first. Post 218 needed all of them. Elsberry came back to score four in the bottom of the inning.
In the second, Washington added one run and Elsberry scored twice, making it 6-6 at that point.
Elsberry took the lead in the fifth inning with a run, but Washington tied it in the top of the sixth and scored the final two runs in the top of the seventh.
Post 218 outhit Elsberry in the game, 11-8. Elsberry made six errors to Washington’s two.
Straatmann started on the hill for Post 218 and went two-thirds of an inning, allowing four runs on two hits, three walks and three hit batters.
That’s when Kopmann made the move to Jacob Weidle, and he went the rest of the way.
Paule again led the offense with three hits and one of them was a double.
McPherson had two singles.
Pecka, Drew Bunge, Olszowka, Noah Hendrickson, Justin Mort and Jacob Weidle each had one hit.
Bunge drew the only walk and he was hit by a pitch. Justin Mort also was hit by a pitch.
Pecka put down a sacrifice bunt and McPherson contributed a sacrifice fly.
Paule stole two bases. Justin Mort and Weston Meyer each had one steal.
Pecka and Paule each scored twice. McPherson, Bunge, Olszowka, Hendrickson and Meyer scored once.
McPherson drove in two runs. Pecka, Koelling and Paule had one RBI apiece.
Camden Fisher pitched the complete game for Elsberry. He allowed nine runs (four earned) on 11 hits, one walk and two hit batters. Fisher struck out two.
Bray and Eisenbath had two hits apiece. Bray doubled.
Miller, Jorgen Krueger, Niederer and Kyle Turnbull all singled.
Mills, Reller and Turnbull walked. Miller, Niederer and Marshall were hit by pitches.
Miller and Eisenbath scored twice. Mills, Bray and Turnbull scored once.
Mills, Bray, Eisenbath, Krueger and Niederer each drove in one run.
Washington returned to action Tuesday, hosting the Washington Junior Blue Jays, a younger team.
Washington finishes its schedule this weekend. Post 218 hosts Ballwin Saturday at noon and Pacific Sunday at 5 p.m.