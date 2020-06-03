Hitting the road for the first time this season proved to be a positive for the Washington Post 218 A team.
Washington (1-4) earned its first victory of the season, beating Jefferson City Post 5 15U in the opening game of a doubleheader Saturday, 8-5.
“When we get hitting up and down the lineup it puts pressure on the other team and allows us more opportunities to score,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said. “This was our best all around performance of the year so for.”
However, the host squad came back to beat Washington in the second game to earn a split, 6-3.
Washington returned to action Monday, hosting Eureka in the late game at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field.
First Game
Washington opened the game with a run in the top of the first and added three more in the top of the third.
Jefferson City struck back with two runs in the fourth.
In the fifth inning, Washington scored once while Jefferson City added three runs to tie it, 5-5.
Washington broke away with three runs in the top of the sixth and held on to win, 8-5.
Sam Paule had a huge game at the plate with three hits, including a double and a home run.
“Sam Paule really stood out, going 3-3 with a home run and double along with an intentional walk,” said Kopmann.
Kopmann said that fueled Washington’s win.
“We came out ready to play,” Kopmann said. “In the first, Sam Paule hit a solo home run over the left field fence to get the offensive going. It gave the rest of the team some added confidence. We had 11 hits by eight different players.”
Overall, Washington had 11 hits in the game to Jefferson City’s seven. Post 218 made three errors and Jefferson City had a pair.
Other than Paule, no Washington player had more than one hit. Aden Pecka, Kabren Koelling, Ryan Weidle, Luke Kopmann, Weston Meyer, Noah Hendrickson, Grant Trentmann and Peyton Straatmann each singled.
Grant Trentmann walked twice. Pecka, Casey Olszowka, Paule and Tanner McPherson walked once.
Meyer was hit by a pitch.
Washington stole nine bases. Paule led the way with three swipes. Zach Mort, Justin Mort, Ryan Weidle, Jacob Weidle, Koelling and Meyer each had one steal.
Kopmann and McPherson contributed sacrifice flies.
Paule scored four times. Koelling had two runs. Pecka and Justin Mort each scored once.
Paule drove in two runs. McPherson, Ryan Weidle and Kopmann had one RBI apiece.
Ian Junkin started and went three innings, allowing two runs on two hits and one walk. He struck out one.
Drew Bunge pitched 2.2 innings, allowing three runs (one earned) on five hits and two walks. He fanned two.
Koelling was the winner, going 1.1 innings while striking out one.
Chase Schnieders, Hunter Berendzen and Dalton Scheulen pitched for Jefferson City. Patrick Baker had two hits.
Second Game
Jefferson City was the “visiting” team for the second game and scored a run in the top of the first and two more in the second.
Washington got onto the board with a run in the third. Jefferson City scored once in the fourth.
Each side scored once in the sixth and once in the seventh.
Jefferson City outhit Washington, 8-4. Jefferson City made three errors to Washington’s two.
“We just missed on some offensive chances,” said Kopmann. “We need to be more aggressive when we have RBI chances. We only had four hits. Our pitchers need to find the strike zone more and let our fielders help them out. We walked 10 batters.”
Washington’s hits were singles by Pecka, Paule, Kopmann and Junkin.
Kopmann, McPherson and Bunge walked. Paule was hit by a pitch.
Kopmann had two stolen bases. Devon Deckelman, Ryan Weidle and Paule each stole one base.
Deckelman, Bunge and Ryan Weidle each scored.
Kopmann drove in two runs. Junkin had one RBI.
Olszowka started on the hill for Washington and went three innings, taking the loss. He allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits, four walks and a hit batter. Olszowka struck out one.
Straatmann pitched 2.2 innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks. He struck out two.
Hendrickson pitched the last 1.1 innings, allowing an unearned run on one hit and two walks. He fanned one.
Nate Roark, Blake Gentges and Berendzen had two hits apiece for Post 5.
Lane Wilson, Gentges and Roark pitched for the winning team.