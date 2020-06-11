Winning Saturday and Sunday, the Washington Post 218 A team secured the Pool A title of its own tournament.
Washington (7-4) won Saturday over Pacific, 11-1, and Sunday against Ballwin, 7-3.
Pacific came back to beat Pool B champion Eureka in the semifinals Sunday night to earn another chance to play Washington, an 8-7 winner over Jefferson City. Both winning teams rallied late.
Pacific
In Saturday morning’s pool game, Washington scored in each inning, starting with a run in the bottom of the first. Washington added two runs in the second and eight runs in the third.
Pacific scored its run in the top of the fourth and the game ended after that on the event’s run rule.
Washington had edged Pacific last Wednesday, 5-4, in a game which was ended by a storm.
“The team is starting to come around and play a little better,” Washington Manager Joe Kopmann said after Saturday’s game.
Will Junkin went three innings to earn the win. He allowed one run on four walks while striking out four.
Devon Deckelman pitched the final inning, allowing a hit and striking out one.
Offensively, Aden Pecka had two hits and drove in four runs.
“Pecka is really starting to come into his own,” Kopmann said. “Jacob Weidle continues to hit the ball hard.”
Weidle tripled.
Sam Paule, Junkin and Luke Kopmann singled.
Paule, Jacob Weidle, Drew Bunge, Weston Meyer and Ryan Weidle walked. Meyer was hit by a pitch.
Paule stole two bases. Zach Mort, Pecka, Jacob Weidle and Junkin stole one base apiece.
Pecka, Paule and Jacob Weidle scored twice. Kopmann, Mort, Bunge and Ryan Weidle scored once.
Paule, Junkin, Kopmann, Meyer and Ryan Weidle each had one RBI.
Ryan Bruns singled for Pacific.
Tyler Trower, Jack Meyer, Luke Meyer and Cade Martin walked. Jack Meyer stole a base.
Trower scored the run with Weston Kulick getting the RBI.
Wesley Branson and Cole Hansmann pitched.
Branson went two innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on five hits, two walks and a hit batter. Hansmann pitched one inning, allowing five runs (three earned) on one hit and three walks while striking out one.
Ballwin
Washington already was assured of a spot in the playoffs, but was looking to close out perfect in pool play Sunday morning.
Ballwin scored a run in the top of the first and that held up until the bottom of the fourth, when Post 218 pushed three runs across.
Ballwin cut it to 3-2 in the top of the fifth, but Washington scored three more runs. Each side scored once in the sixth.
Peyton Straatmann started and picked up the win, allowing three runs (two earned) on five hits, two walks and two hit batters.
“Peyton Straatmann had one of his best games pitched,” Kopmann said. “We’re starting to stretch the number of pitches out now.”
Kabren Koelling finished the game, throwing two scoreless innings and striking out one.
Koelling and Sam Paule each had two hits in the game and both doubled.
Kopmann, Jacob Weidle, Grant Trentmann, Deckelman, Bunge and Zach Mort each singled.
Pecka and Paule were walked. Paule also was hit by a pitch.
Trentmann sacrificed.
Koelling stole two bases. Zach Mort, Deckelman, Kopmann, Bunge and Paule each stole one base.
Koelling scored twice. Noah Hendrickson, Paule, Justin Mort, Kopmann and Bunge scored one run apiece.
Jacob Weidle drove in three runs. Koelling, Kopmann and Deckelman drove in one run apiece.
“We had a little bad luck, hitting into two line-drive double plays,” Kopmann said.