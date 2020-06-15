Moving ahead early, the Washington Post 218 Freshman team won its eighth game in a row Tuesday.
Washington (9-4) defeated Rhineland at Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field, 10-4.
“It probably was our best defensive game of the season,” said Washington Manager Joe Kopmann. “We had nine hits up and down the lineup and we were aggressive on the base paths. It was really good. I liked to see the boys play like that.”
Washington opened scoring with two runs in the bottom of the first and added from there.
Post 218 scored one run in the second. Rhineland pushed its first run across the plate in the third, but Washington scored twice in the bottom of the inning.
Washington scored once in the fourth and finished with four runs in the fifth. Rhineland scored its final three runs in the top of the sixth.
Sam Paule started and went five innings for the win. He allowed one run on seven hits, one walk and one hit batter. Paule fanned nine.
“Sam Paule did a good job on the mound,” Kopmann said. “It was a good pitching performance. He’s a really good ballplayer for us.”
Aidan Pecka threw one-third of an inning, allowing three runs on one hit with three walks.
Ian Junkin finished the game, going 1.2 innings while allowing a hit and a walk.
Paule also was the hitting standout, recording three of the nine hits. He singled, doubled and tripled.
Justin Mort and Noah Hendrickson each doubled.
Devon Deckelman, Justin Mort, Weston Meyer and Peyton Straatmann singled.
Zach Mort, Grant Trentmann, Paule, Ryan Weidle, Justin Mort, Casey Oszowka and Straatmann walked.
Olszowka and Hendrickson were hit by pitches.
Paule scored three runs. Zach Mort, Deckelman, Trentmann, Olszowka, Hendrickson, Straatmann and Jacob Weidle scored one run each.
Paule drove in three runs. Zach Mort and Hendrickson drove in one run.
Washington notched 14 stolen bases. Paule had four of them. Zach Mort, Hendrickson and Jacob Weidle each had two steals.
Justin Mort, Deckelman, Olszowka and Trentmann stole four bases.
Rhineland pitched two. Parker Anderson got the start and went four innings, allowing six runs (three earned) on eight hits and four walks. He struck out eight batters.
Kanner Young threw two innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on one hit, three walks and two hit batters. He had one strikeout.
Anderson and Young had two hits apiece.
Gavin Moore, Trace Erfling, Reese Rehmerdt, Jordan Heying and Rane Rehmerdt each had one single.
Erfling walked twice. Moore, Peyton Grannemann and Rane Rehmerdt each walked once.
Erfling was hit by a pitch. Anderson added a sacrifice fly.
Moore, Reese Rehmerdt, Grannemann and Rane Rehmerdt scored once.
Moore, Erfling and Anderson had one RBI apiece.
Washington returned to action Wednesday, hosting Union 15A in a doubleheader.
Washington was supposed to play in the St. Louis Tournament over the weekend, but it was called off.
Pacific will visit Rotary Recreational Complex - Ronsick Field Monday at 8 p.m.