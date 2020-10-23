Warrenton traveled to Union for volleyball action Monday and emerged with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-27, 25-17 victory.
Warrenton improved to 17-4 with the win. Union fell to 4-15-1 with the defeat.
“We started the game off slowly and we weren’t doing much to respond to Warrenton’s strong offensive attack,” Union Head Coach Khloe Getman said. “Our block was struggling to get a hand on the ball. In the third set, we picked up some momentum and saw a shift in energy on our side of the court, making some great hustle plays and working hard to earn the point.”
Sophie Eagan posted a double-double for Union with 10 kills and 22 digs.
Emma Rinne also had a double-double with 23 assists and 12 digs.
Kirsten Bockhorst added six kills.
Warrenton was paced by Olivia Morgan’s nine kills, Morgan Frye’s eight kills and Ella Smith’s six kills.
Allie Gerrard and Abby Hammerberg each had 16 assists.
“We will continue to work on our mental game and keeping a consistent energy and effort on the court,” Getman said. “The girls are starting to see what they can do when we work hard and stay tough.”
Both Union and Warrenton are in the Class 4 District 7 Tournament being played next week in Warrenton. The Lady Warriors are the top seed and play Pacific next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Union is seeded third and will face second-seeded Hannibal next Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.