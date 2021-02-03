The Warrenton basketball Lady Warriors ended the Seventh Annual Washington Tournament with back-to-back wins.
After a first-round loss to Washington, Warrenton (5-6) rebounded to defeat St. Charles in Wednesday’s consolation semifinals and finished the event Friday with a 61-31 victory against Pacific (4-13) for the consolation title.
Warrenton got out to an early lead, 15-7, after one quarter, and grew it to 28-14 at halftime.
After three quarters, Warrenton remained ahead, 51-21.
Shelby Kelemen paced Pacific with 15 points, including a trio of three-point shots. She also posted four rebounds, two blocks and one assist.
Hannah Bruns had the next highest point tally for the Lady Indians with four. Bruns also grabbed three rebounds with two steals and a block.
Abigail Lilley and Campbell Short both netted three points.
Lilley posted five rebounds.
Short made four rebounds and one steal.
Lexi Clark, Aaliyah Haddox and Jaylynn Miller each added two points.
Clark led the team in assists with four and grabbed two rebounds.
Miller grabbed two steals with one rebound and one assist.
Haddox rebounded two and made one assist.
Molly Prichard and Camilla Winkelman each recorded three rebounds.
Outside shooting was a key for the Lady Warriors, who put through 10 shots from beyond the arc.
Garniesha Love led the team with 18 points.
Audrey Payne netted 11 points, including three of the team’s triples.
Kaylin Haas knocked through a trio of threes as well, ending with nine points.
Also scoring for the Lady Warriors were Dana Pruitt (seven points), Isabel Benke (six), Zoe Klaus (four), Kaelyn Meyer (four) and Kendall Taylor (two).
Pacific returns to play Tuesday, hosting Northwest at 7 p.m.