Soccer senior night in Warrenton had a happy ending for the host team Wednesday.
The Warriors (2-15) enjoyed a seven-goal outburst on offense while shutting out St. Clair (0-18), 7-0.
“We didn’t play well last night,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Rego said. “We’re just not executive on the field like we should be.”
Warrenton held a 3-0 advantage at halftime.
St. Clair utilized two goalkeepers in the match.
Nathan Bess recorded 11 saves between the pipes in the first half.
Michael Givens took over in the net the second half, making nine saves.
St. Clair’s two remaining regular season matches are at home next week with 5 p.m. start times Tuesday against Hillsboro and Thursday against Fatima.