Taking advantage of five hits, a walk and seven errors, the Warrenton softball Lady Warriors shut out Union Tuesday at Wildcat Ballpark, 4-0.
Warrenton (12-7) broke through with a run in the top of the fourth. The Lady Warriors added to runs in the fifth and another one in the sixth.
Union (13-9) worked around the seven errors, but struggled to put anything together offensively against Warrenton hurler Kylie Witthaus, who allowed two hits and one walk while striking out 16 batters.
Union’s Emma Roberts tried to keep up, allowing four runs (two earned) on five hits and one walk. She struck out seven.
Union’s hits were singles by Ali Thwing and Macy Hulsey. Emma Wallis was hit by a pitch. Thwing walked.
Hulsey and Thwing both stole bases.
Warrenton’s biggest hit was a home run by Mackenzie Hurst.
Witthaus, Kiera Daniel, Audrey Lanzone and Maddisyn Hoelscher singled. Witthaus drew a walk. Lanzone stole a base.
Hurst, Gracelyn Sitton and Grace Steinhoff scored runs.
Hurst drove in two runs. Lanzone and Adee Morgan each drove in one.