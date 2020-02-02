Warrenton went on an eight-point run in the second quarter Thursday and never looked back, defeating the Union Wildcats, 55-42, in the Union Tournament consolation semifinals.
“It took us a while to get going,” Warrenton Head Coach Mark Thomas said. “Once we found a little transition, that sparked us to get ourselves back to what we normally do. We found our legs and got them underneath us and started scoring a little bit.”
Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said his team started strong, but struggled after that.
“I thought we were strong for about the first four minutes and got flat until the end of the third quarter,” Simmons said. “I thought we had a little more fight in the fourth quarter, but we were already down by 17.”
Warrenton (7-8) will play Lutheran South in the consolation game Saturday at 4 p.m.
“Lutheran has some size,” Thomas said. “We hope we can get out and produce.”
Union (2-12) takes on Knowledge Is Power Program (KIPP) for seventh place Saturday at 2:30 p.m. Lutheran South defeated KIPP in the other consolation semifinal Thursday, 57-43.
“We’ve got to play better,” Simmons said. “KIPP will beat us if we play like we did tonight. We’ve got to play smart and aggressive. We’ve got to get stops and rebounds.”
Union led for most of the first quarter and held a 12-11 advantage through eight minutes.
A major part of that was Caleb Mabe, who scored nine of those points.
“I thought Caleb played well early,” said Simmons. “And then he didn’t touch the ball. We’ve got to get him the ball more there and get him touches.”
Thanks to the eight-point run in the second quarter, Warrenton took the lead and was up at the half, 28-17.
“We switched defenses,” Thomas said. “I thought we were a little sluggish in our man defense rotating, so we switched over to our 1-2-2 zone. The guys get a little more excited playing that, going for tips. A couple of tips got us some nice breakaways for layups. That sparked us and kept us going.”
Through three quarters, the Warriors led, 38-29.
A big part of the Warrenton surge was the play of Brett Smith, He led all scorers with 25 points, 23 in the final three quarters.
Smith proved to be too quick for the Union defenders on the break. When put on the free-throw line, he hit seven of 10 attempts. Smith also knocked down two of Warrenton’s four three-point shots.
“My guys might think I’m hard on them, but they’re in shape and they can run full speed for an entire game because that’s what we do in practice every day. We run a lot.”
Sam Toenges was next with 10 points while Travis Toebben scored nine points, Andrew Cox netted eight, Brendan Day had two and Cody Crump posted one point.
Warrenton was 10-13 from the free-throw line.
Kaden Motley was Union’s leading scorer and 19 of his 20 points came in the second half. He knocked down three three-point baskets and went 5-7 from the free-throw line.
Mabe scored 11 points and went 3-5 from the free-throw line.
Collin Gerdel added four points. Peyton Burke and Matthew Seely each had three points.
Union had five three-point baskets and went 8-12 from the free-throw line.
“We just didn’t make very good decisions tonight,” Simmons said. “Turnovers got them out and running. They were able to exploit our weakness more than we could exploit their weakness.”