After competing in last weekend’s junior varsity tournament in Owensville, the St. Francis Borgia wrestlers returned to Gasconade County Monday.
Borgia’s boys fell to Owensville, 45-18, and to Warrenton, 71-12.
Against Owensville, Borgia’s winners were Lincoln Schaefer (120), Adam Ashworth (138) and Kamper Brinkmann (144).
Schaefer pinned Owensville’s Dalton Nochta in 3:32. The other two were forfeit winners.
Only one match went the distance and Owensville’s Hayden Shoemaker (285) edged Hunter Smith, 6-2.
Owensville won the other three contested bouts by pins. Timothy Winterbauer (157) pinned Braxtyn Frankenberg (3:07), Garrett Hunter (165) pinned Estiven Levin (2:00) and Kaleb Wells (175) pinned Joseph Volmert (1:35).
Owensville’s forfeit winners were Umberto Bertesi (132), Gabriel Soest (150), Brendan Kramme (190) and Logan Bailey (215).
Against Warrenton, Ashworth (138) and Smith (285) were unopposed.
Warrenton won the rest of the matches, including all seven contested bouts.
Jeremiah Kassing (113) pinned Liam Callahan (0:59). Joshua Kassing (120) pinned Schaefer (1:42). David McCauley (144) pinned Brinkmann (0:53).
Teegan Williams (150) pinned Ben Meyers (0:29). Anthony Lombardo (157) logged a 17-1 technical fall over Frankenberg. Matthew Schoen (165) pinned Levin (3:03) and Joe Whitaker (175) pinned Volmert (1:48).
Warrenton’s Caiden Somers (126), Max Tesson (132), Jacob Ruff (190) and Lucas Burroughs (215) were unopposed.
Girls results were unavailable at deadline.
