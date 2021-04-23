A three-run Warrenton rally in the seventh inning upended the Bulldogs Friday.
Warrenton (4-7) overtook St. Clair (6-4) in the final frame to win at home, 6-5.
St. Clair built a 5-0 lead in the middle innings by scoring once in the top of the third, three times in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Warrenton put a dent in that lead with a three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth inning before winning it in the final at-bat with another rally in the seventh.
Both teams ended with eight hits.
Brady Simpson struck the big blow for the Bulldogs with a two-run home run in the fourth inning. He also reached on a walk, was hit by a pitch and stole a base.
Blaine Downey doubled twice and drove in two runs.
Cole Venable doubled, singled, scored, stole two bases and drove in a run.
Chase Walters doubled, singled, stole a base and scored.
Landen Roberts singled, walked, was hit by a pitch, stole three bases and scored twice.
Wes Hinson drew a walk.
On the mound, Joey Rego tossed 4.2 innings and allowed three unearned runs on four hits and a walk. Rego recorded five strikeouts.
Hinson threw two innings of relief and surrendered three runs on three hits and four walks, striking out three.
Sam Ruszala came in to face the last batter and did not record an out.
The bottom of the seventh inning started with a walk, followed by a lineout, another walk and a strikeout.
With two down, Warrenton reeled off a Kannon Hibbs single and walks to Tyler Gehrs and Gavin Wright to force in the tying run.
Tyler Oliver singled to left field with the bases loaded to plate Hibbs for the winning run.
St. Clair hosted Union Monday and Salem Tuesday. Next up is a conference road game at Hermann Thursday, starting at 4:30 p.m.