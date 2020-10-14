The good news Tuesday for the Union softball Lady ’Cats (3-11) was that they scored six runs against Warrenton.
The bad news was that the Lady Warriors (15-5) scored 16 in a 16-6 win at Wildcat Ballpark.
Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas felt the offensive surge showed just what her team can do.
“We’re capable of doing really well,” Poggas said. “It’s just a matter of getting our offense and defense to do the right things on the same day in the same game. It’s taken us a few games and some hard losses, but the girls are really coming around and getting ready for the last part of our season.”
Warrenton scored twice in the top of the first, but Union got one of those runs back in the bottom.
In the second inning, Warrenton scored once and Union took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Warrenton scored four more runs to move back on top in the third. In the fourth, each side scored twice. Warrenton added two runs in the fifth.
The Lady Warriors scored five final runs in the top of the seventh.
Hailey Earney had the biggest plate day for the Lady ’Cats. She went 2-3 with a home run, three runs, three RBIs and a walk. She also added a stolen base.
Ella Wells, Anna Scanlon and Emily Lowe also singled.
Wells also walked and stole a base. Scanlon walked. Lowe scored a run.
Addy Friese added a walk. Abby Gilbert and Caylie Kleekamp each stole a base and scored. Friese had the other RBI.
“Offensively, we have been doing really well,” Poggas said. “Hailey Earney has definitely emerged as an offensive leader for our team. She has been chasing a home run for a while now and it was great to see her finally put one over. It was a critical point in the game and gave us the lead for a while. She continues to work and that’s all I ask of all of them.”
In the circle, Kieley DeWitt took the decision. Of the 16 runs, only 10 were earned. Warrenton had 10 hits with five walks and five hit batters. DeWitt struck out five.
“Kieley DeWitt continues to work so hard for us in the circle,” said Poggas. “She’s getting her moving pitches working and I’m proud of her and the work she has put in. Our defense behind her continues to be a moving puzzle. We’re definitely finding the right spots for everyone though. Hopefully it will all come together in the near future.”
For Warrenton, Kylie Witthaus started and pitched four innings, allowing six runs (two earned) on three hits and four walks. She struck out seven.
Kathryn McChristy allowed two hits and struck out six in three innings.
Offensively, Kaylin Haas had the biggest game with three hits, including a home run. She walked, scored three times and drove in six runs.
Michele Higby had three hits, including two doubles. She walked, stole two bases, scored three times and drove in two.
Kennady Estes, Jordan Lynn and Hailey Roberts each had two hits.
Poggas said Union is getting better as the season starts to draw to a close.
“They’re learning and I think the last part of our season is going to be a lot better than our first,” Poggas said.
Union is seeded sixth for the upcoming Class 4 District 3 Tournament and will play next Wednesday at Pacific. First pitch is at 4 p.m.
Rockwood Summit is the top seed. Parkway West is second with Pacific third, Parkway North fourth, Parkway Central fifth, Union sixth and Ladue seventh.