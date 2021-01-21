It doesn’t get much closer than Friday’s meeting between the St. Clair basketball Bulldogs and Warrenton.
The Bulldogs (3-8) fell to visiting Warrenton (1-5), 49-48.
Three separate quarters ended with the teams separated by just one point.
St. Clair ended the first quarter with an 11-10 edge, but Warrenton was ahead at the half, 21-18. The gap closed back to one point to end the third quarter with Warrenton leading, 33-32.
Austin Dunn’s 18 points were tops for the Bulldogs.
Chase Walters turned in a double-double, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.
Also scoring were Anthony Broeker (eight points), Isaac Nunez (five), Jordan Rodrigue (three) and Blaine Downey (two).
Downey and Nunez each finished with four rebounds. Broeker and Dunn had two rebounds apiece. Hayden Johnson ended with one rebound.
Broeker and Dunn tied for the lead in assists with four apiece. Downey finished with three assists. Nunez and Walters had one assist apiece.
Walters grabbed two steals. Dunn stole one.
St. Clair hosted Hillsboro Tuesday and has another home meeting Thursday against Northwest at 7 p.m.