Love was queen of the eighth annual Washington Tournament last week.
Warrenton senior Garniesha Love took Most Valuable Player honors from the event after leading the Lady Warriors to the championship.
Warrenton topped Ursuline Academy, 41-26, in the championship game Friday.
Parkway West took third place, defeating Washington, 49-29.
Holt won the consolation final, 47-38, over Lutheran South.
Pacific edged Waynesville for seventh place, 40-38, on a three-pointer in the final seconds.
Along with Love, members of the all-tournament team included:
• Warrenton junior Audrey Payne.
• Ursuline junior forward Addie Rhea.
• Parkway West senior guard Triniti Cook.
• Washington sophomore guard Elizabeth Reed.
• Holt senior guard Sydney Reddin.
• Lutheran South sophomore forward Ellie Buscher.
• Waynesville sophomore forward Breona Hurd.
Warrenton’s statistics from the tournament were not available at print deadline.
Rhea averaged 15.7 points per game at the tournament, having her biggest night in the opening round with 24 points and 10 rebounds to help the Bears defeat Lutheran South, 54-45.
She narrowly missed out on a second double-double in the semifinals, finishing with 10 rebounds and nine points against Washington.
Cook netted 14 points per game. Her 19 points led the Lady Longhorns in the opening round against Pacific as second-seeded Parkway West held off an upset from the No. 7 seed, 47-44.
Reed averaged 12.3 points per game and put through five triples in the tournament. She added an average of 3.3 rebounds, two steals and two assists per game.
Reddin’s average of 10.3 points per game led Holt at the event.
Buscher averaged a double-double for the tournament with 14 rebounds and 11.7 points per outing.
Hurd scored 29 points on opening night against Washington, nearly guiding the No. 8 seeded Lady Tigers to a first-round upset.
Washington escaped with a 48-47 win, but Hurd’s effort made the top 10 of the tournament’s single-game scoring records. It placed Hurd on the top 10 list for the second time. She already ranks fourth due a 31-point game against Francis Howell Central in 2021.
Hurd finished the tournament with a 21-point game against Pacific despite sitting out nearly the full second quarter due to accumulating three fouls.