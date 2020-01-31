Nobody scored more points on the first night of the 6th annual Washington Girls Basketball Tournament than Warrenton’s Brooke Smith.
Smith scored 29 to lead the tournament’s No. 5 seed, Warrenton (6-4), to a 65-42 win against No. 4 Pacific (8-7) in the first round Monday.
The Lady Warriors advance to play Holt in the semifinals of the tournament. Pacific will play Washington in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Warrenton got out to a 12-8 lead at the end of the first quarter and led 30-20 over the Lady Indians at halftime.
Pacific scored the first three baskets of the second half to trim that lead to four points. However, Warrenton ended the quarter on a 14-0 run and led, 46-28, at the start of the final period.
“They did a great job defensively,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said of the Lady Warriors. “They’re real physical and put a lot of pressure on you. They helped really well and they’re just a really good defensive team. Nothing against the referees, but if you can play physical, it’s going to benefit them. It’s not going to benefit us.”
Lilly Prichard put through 12 points to lead the Lady Indians on offense.
Annie Mueller added 11 points.
Cori O’Neill scored eight points, Kiley Stahl six, Brenna Moore three and Shelby Kelemen two.
“I think we can do better,” Thoele said. “At times we can be pretty good, but then we get our moments where we fall back and don’t play as well as we can. If they just get in their head to play hard and play smart the entire game and put four quarters together, they’ve got a chance to compete.”
For Warrenton, Smith put through a trio of three-point baskets, but did most of the damage scoring layups in transition. She added four points from the free-throw line.
“We knew she was pretty good,” Thoele said. “She’s about 5-11 and attacks the basket with either hand. Then you leave off her a little bit and she hits the threes — NBA threes. She’s a smooth player.”
Next for the Lady Warriors was Malea Payne at 16 points.
Miranda Nelson scored seven points, Audrey Payne six and Dana Pruitt three. Lexi Frederick and Garneisha Love rounded out the scoring with two points each.