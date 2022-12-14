Trailing by as much as 23 points, the Union boys basketball Wildcats nearly caught up to Warrenton Friday.
Warrenton (3-3) managed to hold off Union (4-2) in the end, 69-65.
Warrenton led at the half, 36-20.
“We found ourselves down 34-11 at one point,” Union Head Coach Chris Simmons said. “From that point on, we really battled. It takes a lot of energy to fight back from down 23. At halftime, we were down 16 and then we started the second half on an 11-0 run, but then we kind of went back and forth. We gave ourselves a chance to win the game at the end but ended up coming up just short.”
Kieran Wors led the Wildcats in scoring with 20 points. He added four rebounds, three assists and two steals while going 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Ozzie Smith netted 15 points while recording four rebounds, one assist and one steal. He hit half of Union’s six three-point baskets.
Hayden Parmenter scored 13 points with two steals and one assist.
Liam Hughes scored 12 points while pulling down three rebounds with two assists, a blocked shot and a steal.
Ryan Rapert scored three points with four assists, two rebounds and a steal.
Will Herbst scored two points and also had four assists, four rebounds and four steals.
Gavin Mabe pulled down two rebounds.
Simmons said the team didn’t have a good start.
“We came out and just didn’t do the things that we want to do on a nightly basis,” Simmons said. “We were very reactionary to them compared to coming out and doing what we want. We were way too willing to shoot the three even when they weren’t falling. We have to get the ball to the paint and play inside out. We spent the first quarter shooting outside shots and reacting defensively.”
But, Simmons saw positives in the way the Wildcats fought back from there.
“I am really proud of the way we battled,” he said. “Everybody excelled in their role but in the end, we had given them too much of a lead and couldn’t quite overcome it.
“I was pleased with the way we battled back,” Simmons said. “There was not one time I felt like we played hero ball and we handled the clock very well in terms of not panicking and taking it one possession at a time. We showed a lot of grit in the way we handled adversity.”
Overall, Simmons felt his team learned from the loss.
“The lesson to learn from this game is that we have to be who we are no matter who we play,” Simmons said. “We have to understand possessions and shot selection based on the success of those possessions. That will come with experience.”
