The top seed held up, but not without a late fight from the Lady Indians.
Warrenton (20-4) won Tuesday’s Class 4 District 7 volleyball semifinal match against. No. 4 Pacific (1-17), 25-11, 25-11, 25-23.
Pacific had multiple close calls on what could have been a set-tying point in the third match, but Warrenton was able to clinch the win without going into extra points.
Pacific regained three players who had been in quarantine for the match, but was without star hitter Annie Tomlinson.
“That made a really big difference,” Pacific Head Coach Kersten Fricke said. “I had to call on a couple of kids that aren’t usually the go-to to step up. We had Abby Lilly play for the full game and she’s a JV player. I thought she did a really good job on the right side. She got a couple of blocks. And then I thought my senior middles, Emma Parry and Julia Thomas, they stepped up and did a really good job for us.”
Tomlinson was the team’s kills leader with 127 on the season.
“We definitely were missing the big swing from Annie,” Fricke said. “She brings a really heavy hit.”
The teams matched up evenly in the early point, but Warrenton tended to gather steam once the teams started approaching 10 points.
In the second set, Pacific held a 7-6 lead early on, but Warrenton rallied for 10 of the next 11 points to take control.
The third set was 10-10 before another momentum surge carried the Lady Warriors to a 19-12 advantage. Pacific surged back with four consecutive points to cut the lead to three and gradually battled back to 24-23 before Warrenton put down the match point.
Warrenton served 23 aces in the contest.
Morgan Frye led Warrenton with nine kills.
Abby Hammerberg made 10 assists for the Lady Warriors.
Pacific’s statistics were not available at print deadline.
The Lady Indians graduate five seniors from this team, but will have eight experienced varsity players eligible to return next fall.
“That’ll be a big difference from last year when we lost seven of our 10,” Fricke said. “I’m getting back most of my girls, eight of my 13. We’ll really look to those girls to come back and be better next year.”
Warrenton advanced to play in Thursday’s district championship match against No. 2 Hannibal. That winner will host a sectional round Saturday.