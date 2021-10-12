Hitting the road in the final week of the regular season, the Union softball Lady ’Cats (7-11) fell Tuesday at Warrenton (12-10), 12-2.
“We played really great softball for a couple of innings, then things went downhill for us,” Union Head Coach Tiffany Poggas said. “We are very capable of playing against quality teams. Unfortunately, we keep beating ourselves up on defense.”
Union hosted Salem Thursday and plays in the Rolla Tournament this weekend. In the Rolla Tournament, Union plays Timberland, Webster Groves and Willard.
The Lady ’Cats play top-seeded Capital City Tuesday in Rolla at 11 a.m. to start the Class 4 District 5 Tournament.
“With district right around the corner, we were hoping to be more solid than we are,” Poggas said. “We have a big tournament this weekend that we can contend in but only if we clean it up defensively. Our bats have been getting better, but we are still failing to push across runs when we need them.”
Warrenton opened scoring with a run in the bottom of the first. Union tied it in the top of the third, but Warrenton scored another run in the bottom of that inning.
Warrenton took charge with seven runs in the bottom of the fourth. In the fifth, Union scored once, and Warrenton added three runs to end it early.
Warrenton outhit Union, 8-2. Union made four errors to Warrenton’s two.
One of Union’s hits was a home run by Hailey Earney.
“Hailey Earney had a great game offensively against one of the better pitchers (Kathryn McChristy) we’ve seen. Her home run was a great shot. It was a no-doubter right off the bat. It got out of the park quickly. She’s really turning on her bat for this second half of the season.”
Fallyn Blankenship had Union’s other hit.
Lucy Koenigsfeld and Alizabeth Elbert both walked. Koenigsfeld stole a base.
Camren Monkman and Earney scored. Earney had one RBI.
Blankenship pitched 3.2 innings, allowing nine runs (three earned) on five hits and seven walks. She struck out three.
Elbert pitched the final two-thirds of an inning, allowing three runs on three hits. She struck out one.
McChristy went the distance, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and two walks. She struck out nine.
McChristy had two hits, both doubles. Kaylin Haas also had two hits. She doubled once.
Kiersten Anderson homered. Kiera Daniel also doubled.
Haas scored three runs, and McChristy drove in three.