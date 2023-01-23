Creating distance in the final moments, the visitors left Pacific with the girls basketball victory Tuesday.
Creating distance in the final moments, the visitors left Pacific with the girls basketball victory Tuesday.
Warrenton (10-7) expanded on a two-possession lead in the final minutes to defeat the Lady Indians (6-10), 47-38.
“Down by four points with two minutes to go, Warrenton started to stall, making us foul and put them on the line,” Pacific Head Coach Melanie Missey said. “They hit a couple free throws and when they missed (we were) unable to get the rebound to go attack on the other end.”
Lexi Clark topped the Pacific scoresheet with 14 points and 12 rebounds for a double-double. She also picked up two steals and two assists.
Shelby Kelemen connected on three triples to finish with nine points. She added a rebound and a block.
Trinity Brandhorst tallied eight points with four rebounds and an assist.
Campbell Short netted three points with three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Rhyan Murphy recorded two points, four assists and two rebounds.
Molly Prichard ended with two points, three rebounds, one block and one assist.
Anna Cox and Liberty Blackburn each grabbed one rebound.
Jaylynn Miller made a steal and a block.
Zoe Klaus scored 15 points to lead the way for Warrenton.
Nevaeh Hill and Audrey Payne each tallied 12 points.
Hill grabbed 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double. She also posted two steals and one blocked shot.
Payne snatched four steals.
Other scorers for the Lady Warriors included Erin Klasing (three points), Sophi Mueller (two), Kendall Taylor (two) and Isabel Benke (one).
Pacific plays next week at the Washington Tournament. The Lady Indians are the No. 8 seed and open against No. 1 Lutheran South Monday at 7 p.m.
