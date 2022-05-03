Looking to shake off rust, the New Haven baseball Shamrocks took the field for the first time in 13 days Wednesday in Bourbon.
The host Warhawks (2-8) took advantage of New Haven (3-7), winning, 16-9.
“Not the result we wanted last night, but we did a lot of little things right and got a few guys going offensively,” New Haven Head Coach Kris Poore said.
The Shamrocks scored twice in the top of the first, but Bourbon tied it in the bottom of the inning. Each side scored three times in the second.
Bourbon went on top with four runs in the bottom of the third. In the fifth, New Haven scored three runs and Bourbon added four. Bourbon scored three final runs in the bottom of the sixth and New Haven pushed one run across the plate in the top of the seventh.
Poore said New Haven’s bats were hot.
“Some of the staples in our lineup, Mitchell Meyer and Charlie Roth, had a big offensive game,” Poore said. “We saw a great offensive performance from junior Andrew Rethemeyer, as well as some good stop-gap pitching performances from sophomore Luke Strubberg and freshman Jacob Gerdes.”
Roth, Meyer and Rethemeyer each had two hits. Meyer doubled twice. Roth and Rethemeyer each had one double.
Brandon Canania and Emmett Panhorst both singled.
Ryan Steinbeck and Strubberg walked twice. Roth, Meyer, Will Hellmann and Reid Lueckenhoff walked once.
Hellmann stole three bases. Roth, Strubberg and Steinbeck each had one steal.
Panhorst, Roth and Meyer scored twice. Hellmann, Rethemeyer and Steinbeck scored once.
Hellmann and Canania drove in two runs apiece. Panhorst, Roth and Meyer each had one RBI.
Hellmann went two innings, allowing five runs (four earned) on two hits, five walks and three hit batters. He struck out three.
Canania pitched three innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on five hits, three walks and a hit batter. He struck out one.
Strubberg pitched one inning, allowing three runs (two earned) on two hits and two walks. He struck out two.
“It wasn’t our best game in terms of our energy from start to finish, but we have a few more games this week to get things back on track,” Poore said.
For Bourbon, Beau Beckett had three hits, including a double. He also walked, was hit by a pitch, scored once and drove in five.
Jake Simmerly and Dustin Lappe each had two hits. Simmerly doubled.
Peyton Cranford had one hit, was hit by pitches twice and stole two bases. He scored three runs.
Bryan Payne stole five bases and Simmerly stole four.
Payne was the winning pitcher, going four innings while allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and seven walks. He struck out seven.
Jarren Ray pitched the final three innings, allowing four runs (two earned) on four hits and one walk. He struck out three.