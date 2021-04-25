Overcoming the course, the opponent and the elements, the St. Francis Borgia Regional golf Knights defeated Duchesne Wednesday at the Missouri Bluffs Golf Club.
Paced by medalist Will Warden’s 39, the Knights defeated Duchesne, 180-200.
“There was some adverse weather during the meet,” Borgia Head Coach Dave Neier said. “We had sleet and rain at times. I think there might have been some hail as well.”
The wet weather was a contrast to the meet’s start, when golfers witnessed deer crossing fairways.
Clayton Swartz was next for the Knights, carding a round of 43. Sam Tuepker shot 45.
Austin Cooper (53) and Alex Weber (57) rounded out the varsity roster.
The top four scores were counted for the team score.
The teams also played a JV match, with Borgia winning, 138-181. Each team golfed three and played from the white tees.
Grant Kandlbinder was the meet medalist with a round of 43.
Carter Lange was next with 45, and Andrew Dyson shot 50.
Borgia played Friday morning at the Sullivan Tournament. The Knights host the Archdiocesan Athletic Association meet Monday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.