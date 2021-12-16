Bowen Ward captured the 170-pound championship to lead the host Union Wildcats Saturday in the Union Boys Wrestling Tournament.
In the team standings, Union finished 10th among 20 squads, including JV teams. The varsity Wildcats scored 77 points.
Marshfield was the champion, scoring 254 points. Northwest ended second at 240 points.
St. Clair was the top area finisher with 172.5 points. Branson ended with 168 points and St. James rounded out the top five at 110.5 points.
Ward (170) was Union’s top wrestler.
Ward opened with a bye and then pinned Cameron Pankey of St. James in 1:52.
In the semifinals, Ward won a 6-0 decision over Potosi’s Levi Courtney.
Ward pinned Northwest’s Tristan Staat in 2:40 to win the weight class.
“Beau Ward was our lone champ,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “He was the No. 2 seed and pinned the No. 4 seed from Northwest in the finals. He wrestled really well this weekend.”
Gabe Hoekel (152) bounced back from a semifinal loss to end third.
“He got cradled by the St. James wrestler and pinned,” Cranmer said. “Besides that one instance, he controlled all of his matches.”
Hoekel won a 6-0 decision over Northwest’s Shawn Jackson before being pinned by St. James’ Cody Wilfong in 1:05.
Hoekel earned an 8-5 decision over Logan-Rogersville’s Beau Thompson before finishing with a 7-1 decision win over Marshfield’s Braeden Young.
Trey Ladymon (160) ended fifth, going 3-2 in the meet.
Ladymon pinned St. James’ Logan Crocker in 1:36 before losing a 7-0 decision to Marshfield’s Mathew Derecichei.
Ladymon then pinned Griffin Swearengin of Logan-Rogersville in 1:02 before losing a 1:22 pin to Northwest’s Hunter Melber.
In the fifth-place match, Ladymon won by a medical forfeit over Holt’s Andrew Peppin.
Lucas Hoekel (182) ended sixth in his weight class. He opened by pinning St. James’ Lance Ybarra in 1:23. In the second round, Lucas Hoekel pinned Logan-Rogersville’s Rylend Hacker in 3:51.
Lucas Hoekel lost his next two bouts. St. Clair’s Skyler Sanders pinned him in 0:23 in the semifinals, and Hoekel lost by a medial forfeit to Cody Burris of Fox.
Ste. Geneveive’s Ethan Ogden won the fifth-place bout by medical forfeit.
Union’s Ty Greenwalt (106) also missed the end of the tournament, placing eighth.
Greenwalt started with a 1:24 pin against Cape Girardeau Central’s Dylan Kershaw, but was pinned in 1:18 by Windsor’s Brayden Belding.
In the next match, Logan-Rogersville’s Braxton Yost won by an injury default in 2:19. Greenwalt was forced to miss the seventh-place match against Branson’s Johnathon Mutarelli.