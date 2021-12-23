Two Union Wildcats reached the championship bouts Saturday at the Ft. Zumwalt East Boys Wrestling Invitational.
Bowen Ward (170) won his title bout while Gabe Hoekel (152) was defeated.
“Bowen Ward had quite possibly one of the best tournaments I have ever seen from a Union wrestler,” Union Head Coach Justin Cranmer said. “He pinned the defending Class 3 state champ at 170 from Hannibal, then beat the No. 5 ranked wrestler in Class 4 this year at 170 from Kirkwood in the finals. He was wrestling incredibly well and had confidence in himself.”
Overall, Union’s four wrestlers scored enough points to give the Wildcats an eighth-place finish in the 13-school tournament with 62.5 points.
Marquette was the event champion with 136 points. Hannibal placed second with 123 points with St. Clair claiming third at 108.
Rounding out the top five were Waynesville (101.5) and De Soto (92).
Union’s other two wrestlers were Trey Ladymon (160), who placed third, and Hunter Garrett (138), who finished fifth.
Ward led the way with three victories.
He pinned Waynesville’s Aiden Stearnes in 3:07 and Hannibal’s Trevor Wilson in 3:35.
In the title match, Ward won a 4-3 decision over Kirkwood’s Diego Guzman.
Hoekel also reached the title match. He won a 9-2 decision over Vianney’s James Wolf and a 12-4 major decision over Hannibal’s Nathan Messina. In the title match, he ran into undefeated Brock Woodcock of St. Clair and was pinned in 2:50.
“Gabe Hoekel had two good matches in his pool and was able to control his opponents and win easily,” Cranmer said. “He lost to Woodcock in the finals, but improved.”
Ladymon, a freshman, won three of his five matches.
Ladymon opened with a pin of De Soto’s Levi Anderson (0:48). He then won a 12-2 major decision over Lutheran St. Charles’ Kirk Hendricks.
Marquette’s Nick Keim pinned Ladymon in 1:25. Starting bracket wrestling, St. Clair’s Cameron Simcox pinned Ladymon in 0:11.
Ladymon bounced back to pin Kirkwood’s Alex Osorio in 1:30.
“Trey Ladymon wrestled well, but just got overpowered in his loss in the pool then had to wrestle Simcox in the semifinals,” Cranmer said.
Garrett won one of his three contested bouts, pinning Lutheran St. Charles’ Josiah Boyce in 0:31.
Hannibal’s Peyton Elliott won a 16-1 technical fall over Garrett and De Soto’s Wyatt Ruengert pinned Garrett in 2:13.