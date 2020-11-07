CAPE GIRARDEAU — New Haven will be bringing home the MSHSAA Class 1 fourth-place trophy following a 26-24, 25-15, 25-23 loss Saturday morning to Midway at the Show Me Center.
The Lady Shamrocks (11-15-3) fell in Friday's semifinals to Advance (34-1-2), 25-9, 25-9, 25-7.
In the Midway match, the Lady Shamrocks had chances in all three games, but couldn't finish in either the first or third sets.
Natalie Covington led New Haven against Midway with 10 kills. Lucy Hoener was next with six kills. Hannah Rethemeyer chipped in with four kills while Maria Sheible and Ellie Westermeyer each had three.
Westermeyer contributed 15 assists. Peyton Sumpter had 26 digs to lead the defense. Also reaching double digits were Hoener with 17, Sheible with 15 and Westermeyer with 14.
In Friday's semifinal, Covington led the team in kills with five. Westermeyer had eight assists. Sumpter was the digs leader with 10.
State volleyball coverage will be in the Wednesday Missourian.